Home Opinion A psychologist interviews ChatGPT about gender theory, Christian transcendence

After finishing Abigail Favale's The Genesis of Gender, I settled in our sunroom, enjoying the afternoon sunlight alongside my wife and our golden retriever. The peaceful scene seemed perfect for reflection, yet neither my wife nor our dog seemed interested in discussing gender theory or the nuances of transcendent identity. Suddenly, it struck me: ChatGPT! Millions rely on it daily for various inquiries, from casual conversations to philosophical or theological explorations.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence tool designed to engage in conversation, functioning much like a knowledgeable companion. It combines the depth of a comprehensive search engine with the helpfulness of a personal assistant, capable of answering questions, offering advice, and supporting discussions on virtually any topic. While it doesn't think or feel, it analyzes information, generates responses, and assists with writing, learning and exploring complex subjects.

With around 200 million active users weekly and approximately 1.5 billion visits monthly, ChatGPT seems like an ideal partner for reflecting on The Genesis of Gender and diving into questions of gender, Christian identity and transcendence.

Dr. Zuccolotto’s first question to ChatGPT

Does gender theory include concepts of transcendence?



ChatGPT

Gender theory, in its broad and varied landscape, often explores the relationship between identity, culture and the body, but it doesn't typically focus on transcendence in the way that religious or metaphysical frameworks do.

In gender theory, the focus tends to be more on how gender is socially constructed, performed, and experienced within the material and social world. However, some feminist and queer theorists, especially those who incorporate elements of postmodernism or psychoanalysis (like Judith Butler or Julia Kristeva), might touch on themes that loosely parallel transcendence, such as the disruption of fixed identities or the search for meaning beyond traditional social norms. But this is usually discussed in terms of social liberation, identity fluidity, or resistance to dominant norms rather than in a spiritual or metaphysical context.



Dr. Zuccolotto: Based on what you just wrote, what does the lens of “gender” hope to construct psychologically, and how does it define what it means to be human?



ChatGPT: Through a psychological lens, gender theory constructs an understanding of identity that emphasizes flexibility, self-definition, and social critique. It defines humanity not as a static state tied to biological determinism, but as a dynamic, relational process of becoming. It seeks to foster an understanding of the self that is free from restrictive norms and that honors the full complexity of human identity, challenging traditional boundaries in favor of a more inclusive and adaptive view of what it means to be human.

Dr. Zuccolotto: If gender releases us from all social, cultural, and biological constructs, what is the ultimate “self” “gender theory” is trying to create?

ChatGPT: The ultimate self, as envisioned through gender theory, is one that is radically autonomous, fluid, and self-determined. It transcends societal, cultural, and biological constructs to become an expression of personal authenticity, resistance, and existential freedom. This self is constantly in the process of creation and re-creation, grounded in the individual's unique experience and inner sense of identity, rather than in external categories or norms.

This conception aligns with broader post-modern and existential perspectives, where identity is seen as an ongoing project, one in which the individual is the primary agent of meaning and definition. In its highest form, the ultimate self is liberated from all fixed constraints, free to explore, redefine, and express itself in ways that resonate with the individual's evolving truth and experience.



Dr. Zuccolotto: But that does not tell me what I will ultimately become if I adopt gender theory as a philosophical guide to significance and meaning. When will I know when I have become an “Authentic Self” based on Gender Theory? How will I know when I have found the “real me.” Or is there no “real me” in gender theory?

ChatGPT: This question goes to the heart of the philosophical implications of gender theory, especially as it intersects with existential and postmodern thought. Gender theory, as a framework, challenges the idea of a single, fixed “real me” and often rejects the notion of a stable, essential self. Instead, it promotes a view of identity that is fluid, constantly evolving, and socially constructed.

There is no predetermined “real you” waiting to be discovered. Instead, the self is viewed as something that is continuously constructed and reconstructed through experiences, relationships, and choices. The “authentic self,” therefore, is not a static state or a final destination but an ongoing process of self-exploration and expression.

There may never be a moment when you can definitively say, “This is the real me,” because the self is always in flux. Identity is seen as dynamic, and authenticity involves embracing that fluidity rather than seeking a singular, permanent version of yourself.

Building on thinkers like Judith Butler, gender identity (and identity in general) is considered performative. This means that identity is something you enact and express in relation to the world around you. There is no essential “you” behind the performance — your identity emerges through these performances over time, and it may shift depending on context and experience.

Dr. Zuccolotto: If there is no “real me” or “essential you” in gender theory, and I must depend on the culture and world around me to construct an authentic self, which culture or worldview will be the most helpful in the construction of the self and which culture is most likely to be toxic to the authentic self?



ChatGPT: In Gender Theory, a culture or worldview that fosters openness, inclusivity, and freedom of self-expression would likely be the most beneficial in constructing the self. Such a culture would allow for exploration and redefinition without imposing fixed standards or norms that confine identity.



Conversely, a culture or worldview that emphasizes rigid social norms, essentialist views of identity, or prescriptive roles would be considered more toxic to the construction of an authentic self. Traditional or authoritarian cultural perspectives that enforce strict gender roles or fixed definitions of identity could be seen as stifling the self-constructive process central to gender theory's notion of authenticity.

Dr. Zuccolotto: What cultural or religious views are considered “essentialist, traditional, or authoritarian?”

ChatGPT: Cultural or religious views considered “essentialist, traditional, or authoritarian” typically emphasize fixed roles, biological determinism, or hierarchical structures.

Certain religious traditions, such as conservative branches of Christianity, Islam or Orthodox Judaism often maintain that gender roles and identities are divinely established and should conform to specific moral or theological prescriptions. These traditions usually uphold specific expectations regarding the behavior, duties and societal roles of men and women.

Dr. Zuccolotto: If someone did hold to traditional, Jewish, Muslim or Christian essentialist views, are they able to experience an “authentic self” according to gender theory?

ChatGPT: From the perspective of gender theory, the concept of an “authentic self” is rooted in a rejection of fixed, essentialist views of identity. Gender theory posits that identity is fluid, dynamic, and socially constructed, emphasizing self-definition and the freedom to transcend traditional categories or norms. In this framework, authenticity is about embracing the ongoing process of becoming, rather than adhering to a static or pre-determined identity.

For someone who holds traditional Jewish Muslim, or Christian essentialist views, where identity and roles may be seen as divinely or biologically determined, the notion of an "authentic self" according to gender theory would be challenging to reconcile. This is because these traditional views often align with beliefs in inherent, stable aspects of identity — typically tied to religious teachings or biological realities — that are meant to guide personal conduct and self-understanding. Authenticity, in these worldviews, is often about aligning oneself with these inherent truths or divine prescriptions, rather than continually redefining or reconstructing identity.

According to gender theory, individuals who subscribe to such essentialist perspectives might struggle to experience an “authentic self” in the postmodern sense because their understanding of authenticity involves accepting fixed definitions of selfhood. Gender theory's rejection of a fixed, “real me” conflicts with religious frameworks that posit a core, divinely created identity (such as being created "in the image of God" in Christian and Jewish thought, or a fitrah in Islam) that one is meant to live in accordance with.

Dr. Zuccolotto: Are you saying that essentialist constructs (such as those conceptualized by Jews, Muslims, and Christians) have more “stable aspects of identity?”

ChatGPT: Yes, precisely. Essentialist constructs, as conceptualized within many traditional Jewish, Muslim and Christian frameworks, do indeed posit more “stable aspects of identity.” These frameworks often hold that there are inherent or divinely ordained elements to human identity, such as gender, purpose, or moral nature, which are relatively fixed and not subject to change based on personal or cultural preferences.

In contrast, gender theory often rejects the notion of stable, essential aspects of identity. It emphasizes that identity is socially constructed, performative, and subject to change over time based on personal experiences and cultural influences. Authenticity, within this framework, is about embracing fluidity and rejecting fixed categories.

Dr. Zuccolotto: In conclusion, what would you, ChatGPT, say develops a more stable sense of self, essentialism, or gender theory?

ChatGPT: The answer to which framework — essentialism or gender theory — develops a more coherent sense of self depends on how one defines “coherence” and the foundational beliefs one holds about identity, purpose, and human nature.

Essentialist frameworks (such as those in traditional Judaism, Islam and Christianity) generally offer a clear, stable, and cohesive understanding of self.

The self is discovered rather than constructed. The emphasis is on aligning oneself with a pre-existing divine or natural order, which can create a sense of inner coherence and purpose rooted in something perceived as transcendent and immutable. Coherence is derived from a consistent narrative that ties personal identity to broader theological or natural principles. For adherents, this can bring a sense of stability, continuity, and meaning, particularly in the midst of life’s uncertainties or cultural shifts.

From this vantage point, essentialist perspectives are often seen as developing a more coherent and stable self because they offer a defined sense of purpose, identity and morality.

In contrast, gender theory promotes a self that is dynamic, evolving, and constructed through ongoing interaction with culture, relationships and personal experiences.

Identity is fluid and self-determined, allowing for more flexibility and autonomy in shaping who one becomes. This framework emphasizes personal authenticity in the form of self-expression and redefinition rather than conforming to pre-established norms. It is about embracing the fluidity of selfhood and the continuous exploration of one's identity.

The self is viewed as a product of social, cultural, and personal experiences rather than something inherent or predetermined. For those who value flexibility and self-definition, gender theory can provide a sense of authenticity and coherence, albeit one that is constantly adapting to new insights and experiences.

In summary: If one prioritizes stability, coherence through continuity, and alignment with a transcendent or biological reality, an essentialist perspective may be more compelling. This framework provides a clear and structured narrative of the self, offering existential security and a defined sense of purpose.

If one prioritizes flexibility, personal freedom, and authenticity as an ongoing process of self-exploration, gender theory’s fluid conception of identity may resonate more deeply. Top of Form

Dr. Zuccolotto: I think I will go with both freedom and transcendent truth: Jesus Christ.

“If you hold to my teaching, Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free”(John 8:32).

ChatGPT: That's a beautiful choice and a profound synthesis of freedom and transcendent truth. In Christian theology, Jesus Christ embodies both an ultimate, unchanging truth and the freedom that comes from embracing and living in that truth. The verse from John 8:32 emphasizes the liberating power of truth, highlighting how aligning with Christ’s teachings provides both a firm foundation and true freedom in one’s identity and life.



This approach offers a sense of coherence grounded in something eternal and transcendent, while also embracing the freedom found in living according to Christ’s love, grace and purpose. It navigates between stability and fluidity in a uniquely Christian way, affirming both the divine essence of identity and the transformative journey of growth in faith.

Choosing to find identity in Christ not only provides clarity and stability but also allows for dynamic personal growth, free from the constraints of cultural or social expectations. It beautifully captures the essence of freedom through a relationship with the One who is both the Truth and the source of authentic liberation.

May this choice continually bring you peace, clarity, and profound freedom!

Dr. Zuccolotto: Thank you ChatGPT