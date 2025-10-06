Home Opinion A TikTok Rapture date prediction is wrong. Shockingly, no Jesus return

I’m sure you’ve seen that a few weeks ago, someone appeared on TikTok claiming Jesus was going to return in the Rapture between September 23rd and 24th. Unfortunately, lots of people believed him.

Even though the Bible clearly says, “But of that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in Heaven, nor the Son, but the Father alone” (Mark 13:32).

“God took me to see the future and then he brought me back … On the 23rd and the 24th of September, 2025, I [Jesus] will come to take my church”, proclaimed Joshua Mhlakela of South Africa. Scores of folks basically shut down their lives waiting for Jesus to arrive in September.

Even though the Bible clearly says, “But of that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in Heaven, nor the Son, but the Father alone” (Mark 13:32).

September 23rd and 24th came and went, and — shockingly — no Jesus. Believers who got rid of their cars, quit school, and left their homes unlocked for those who aren’t Christians posted videos of their disappointment.

Even though the Bible clearly says (all together now), “But of that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but the Father alone” (Mark 13:32).

John MacArthur used to say that whenever he preached on the Second Coming, although he would directly cite Mark 13:32 in the message, people would invariably come up to him afterwards and ask, “So exactly when is Jesus going to return?” He’d joke: “It doesn’t say no one knows the day or hour except John MacArthur.”

If any of you out there is maintaining Christianity’s official “false prophet list,” given the Bible’s clarity on Rapture knowledge dates, I’d like to propose that anyone claiming to know the day of Jesus’s Rapture be instantly branded a false prophet and added to the list. We could also talk about bringing back the Old Testament penalty for being a false prophet (death), but that might be going a bit too far.

As an aside, have you ever wondered about the people making these predictions? Do you think they actually believe they’ve gotten a vision from God and are like the one televangelist who claimed Jesus would visit him every night, sitting on the end of his bed while they talked, or are they lying to just get attention, money, etc.?

Your guess is as good as mine.

In any event, while we can joke a little bit about the lack of discernment on the part of those fooled by the latest fake Rapture prediction, we need to realize that non-Christians laugh about us just the same in believing Jesus will return, period. “You think some guy who may have never actually lived is going to appear in the sky and take you to be with him?!”

If we step outside the Christian bubble we live in for a minute, you have to admit such a claim can sound sort of out there. So, whether your position on Jesus’s return is pre-tribulation, post-tribulation, no-tribulation, or something else, let’s ask the question of why anyone should think He’s going to come at all?

What are the odds?

Shortly after I became a Christian, I bought myself a Holman Master Study Bible (which I still have) that had a section listing out all the Old Testament prophecies thatJesus fulfilled. While there are around 300 such prophecies, some are duplicates, shortening the list to 109 distinct predictions that concern His first coming, made hundreds of years before His birth.

While some skeptics try and brush these aside, saying Jesus deliberately lived in a way to fulfill them or the New Testament writers fabricated the accounts of his life, historians who have studied the life of Christ (including secular ones) say differently. Plus, it’s hard to fake prophecies like those found in Daniel 9 or Psalm 22 that directly showcase the timing of His first coming and details of His death.

These facts are important because they speak to the trustworthiness of the predictions about Jesus’ second coming, including those He spoke Himself. If His first coming prophecies were fulfilled down to the letter, why believe anything will be different with those that concern His return?

When it comes to Christ’s first coming foretellings being fulfilled just by chance, mathematician Peter Stoner, in his book Science Speaks, calculates the odds of just eight prophecies being accidentally fulfilled in the life of one man to be 1017 or one hundred quadrillion. Math folks will tell you that anything that exceeds 1050 power is the exact same thing as zero chance, and this probability is exceeded with 20 fulfilled prophecies (and remember, Jesus fulfilled over 100).

Prophecy as a whole takes up a full 1/5 of the Bible, and of that, 1/3 refers to the Second Coming of Christ. And while 100+ prophecies talk about His first coming, over 200 mention His second. Of the 46 Old Testament prophets, less than 10 speak of His first coming, but 36 speak of His second.

Further, 1,500 passages in the Old Testament refer to Christ’s 2nd coming, and 1 out of 25 verses in the New Testament also refer to it. Looking at it from a different angle, for every time the Bible mentions His first coming, it mentions His 2nd coming 8 times. Jesus Himself refers to His 2nd coming 21 times.

So what, you ask?

When the Jews wanted to emphasize something they were about to say, they used to preface it by repeating the word “amen” (a Hebrew term that means “truth,” “certainty,” or “so be it.”) to intensify the meaning, underscoring the reliability and importance of what followed. You see Jesus do this quite a lot in the Gospels.

With prophetic talk about Christ’s Second Coming outdistancing His first by 2 to 1, it seems God is saying to us “amen, amen” where Jesus’ return is concerned.

This is why we can trust what the Bible says about Christ’s Rapture. Just remember one important thing about it, especially when folks pop up on TikTok or elsewhere saying they know when it’s going to happen:

“But of that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but the Father alone” (Mark 13:32).