Home Opinion Back to school: Your child’s school supply prayer list

Parents, it’s that time again — time for school supply shopping. Colorful store displays and flashy sales try to trick us into thinking this is the most wonderful time of the year. And it works through elementary school, maybe. But eventually the thrill of new folders and a fresh box of crayons wears off, and we groan along with our kids at the supply list that signals the end of summer.

While school supply shopping may not be the highlight of the year, maybe there’s a way we can pencil in some meaning to the mundane. God promises to supply all our kids’ needs through His riches in glory (Phil. 4:19), and we know that He means much more than just supplying them with binders and pens. So maybe when we look at the school supply list this year, we can use it as a way to intentionally pray for God’s spiritual supply in our kids’ lives, and our own.

School supply prayer list

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Pencils: Pray that your child will be led by the Spirit.

The voices of the world are loud. Pray that the Holy Spirit’s voice will be the one they listen to above all others, and that after listening, they choose to follow Him. Romans 8:24 says, “For all who are led by the Spirit of God are sons of God.”

Pens: Pray that your child will write God’s Word on their hearts.

Or perhaps more specifically, that they would allow God to write on their hearts and minds. Hebrews 8:10b says, “I will put my laws into their minds, and write them on their hearts, and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.” Pray that your child will choose to memorize Scripture, thus allowing it to be written on their hearts.

Ruler: Pray that your child would measure their lives by eternity.

When you’re young, everything seems like such a big deal. You remember what it was like to be a middle schooler, right? If so-and-so didn’t sit with you at lunch, life was over. Let’s pray that our kids can quickly develop a more eternal perspective. Psalm 39:4 says, “O Lord, make me know my end and what is the measure of my days; let me know how fleeting I am.” Pray that your child will understand that in the measure of eternity, one day’s troubles aren’t really as big as they seem.

Binders: Pray that your child will bind every wayward thought.

The enemy loves to deceive and twist, doesn’t he? One bad grade can have our kids thinking “I’m stupid.” One awkward moment can lead to “I’m an outcast.” One harsh word can produce thoughts of “I’m unloved.” 2 Corinthians 10:5 says, “We take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.” Pray that your child would take captive or “bind up” those wayward thoughts and choose to think about how Christ sees them instead.

Erasers: Pray that your child will quickly erase their sin.

Or more to the point, that they would quickly ask the Lord to erase their sin. Psalm 51:2 says, “Wash me thoroughly from my guilt, and cleanse me from my sin.” We all mess up — on our papers and in our lives. God’s grace acts as an eraser — not from consequences, but from condemnation. Let’s pray that our kids quickly choose confession and repentance when they mess up, allowing God to “erase” the guilt of their sin.

Highlighters: Pray that your child would shine bright for the Lord.

It seems like everyone craves attention. It’s a rare and beautiful thing when someone “highlights” something or Someone other than themselves. Matthew 5:16 says, “Let your light shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” Pray your kids would shine brightly in good works that give attention and glory to God.

Crayons: Pray that your child would trust the rainbow of God’s promises.

Our God is a promise-keeper. When we lack faith in this fact, we can look to the rainbow. Genesis 9:13 says, “I have placed my rainbow in the clouds as a sign of my promise until the end of time, to you and to all the earth.” God does what He says He will do. Pray that your child would trust that God keeps every single promise, just as faithfully as He keeps the promise of the rainbow.

Backpack: Pray that your child would let God carry them.

This school year — and this life — will be filled with ups and downs for your child. But through it all, God desires to carry them. Isaiah 46:4 says, “Even to your old age and gray hairs, I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you.” What an amazing gift, to be carried and sustained by our powerful, protective God. Pray that your child would rest in knowing that God’s got them this year and every year.

Trusting God’s supply

School supply shopping isn’t great. Trust me, as a mom of four, I get it. I also understand the fear and uncertainty that a new school year brings in general. As parents, we worry about much more than the credit card bill after a school supply run to Walmart or Target. We worry about our children way more than that.

We worry about the curriculum — will it war against what we’re teaching them at home? We worry about their teachers — will they speak life and truth into their minds? We worry about their safety — is the school equipped for physical danger? We worry about their friends — will they choose others who encourage righteousness?

When it comes down to it, shopping and paying for pencils and a few packs of paper is nothing, right? Because what we really care about is: Will God supply everything? Will He supply them with good friends and teachers? Will He supply them with physical and mental watch-care when we’re not there?

Will He love them for us during the hours when they’re not with us?

And as tough as it is, while we pack up those school supplies once again, we have to believe that the answer to all those questions is: Yes. Because God promises to supply all their needs. He knows the friends and teachers they need, so He’ll supply it. He knows how to protect their body and mind best, so He’ll supply that in the best way. And He loves them more than we ever will — which is crazy! — so of course that’s on His supply list too.

So, parents, it’s that time again – time to trust that God will supply all our kids’ needs.