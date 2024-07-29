Home Opinion Biden’s withdrawal renews hope among religious freedom advocates

In a political landscape marred by division and strife, the recent announcement of President Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race has provoked all kinds of expected reactions from left and right. But it has also sparked a renewed sense of hope among the professional advocates for religious freedom around the world.

My perspective on this unprecedented event isn’t shaped by politics but rather by the growing hope among human rights advocates that the United States will once again become the champion for religious freedom on the global stage.

Reflecting on recent history, the Trump administration, despite its polarizing nature, was marked by a robust and effective push for religious freedom worldwide. This effort was spearheaded by seasoned leaders: former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback. Their collective efforts represented what many consider a golden age for religious freedom advocacy, unmatched in decades (or ever). Under their leadership, the United States became a formidable force in promoting religious liberty around the globe.

Religious freedom, while being a somewhat obscure topic, is anything but a fringe or left/right issue; it is the cornerstone of democracy and a potent force for liberty, democracy, and women’s rights.

That’s because religious freedom encompasses a wide range of fundamental rights, including freedom of assembly, thought, speech and conscience. These freedoms are the bedrock of a thriving democratic society.

In far too many parts of the world, religious freedom is not an abstract ideal but a practical necessity. Religious minorities face discrimination, violence, imprisonment and even assassination simply for practicing their faith. The United States, with its long-standing tradition of religious liberty, has a unique role to play in advocating for these marginalized groups.

By leading the charge for religious freedom, America promotes peace, stability, and the spread of democracy because countries that respect religious liberty tend to be more stable, prosperous and democratic, which enhances global security and economic opportunities. Religious freedom isn’t just a moral imperative but a strategic and practical one as well.

Back to our domestic situation, we are sailing through very troubled waters. The founding fathers understood the dangers of concentrated and unchecked power and how it leads to the oppression of those deemed different. They enshrined religious freedom as a cornerstone of American rights to safeguard against internal division and repression.

In today’s polarized society, religious freedom should serve as a unifying force, fostering a culture where diverse ideologies and political expressions can coexist peacefully. In that vein, I think it would do us all well as citizens to understand that most people on the opposite side of the political spectrum are sincere actors striving for a better future. Democracy inherently involves divergent views on how to achieve common goals. As human beings, though, we are completely fallible and limited in our understanding. This fundamental truth should inspire humility and tolerance towards those with differing perspectives.

President Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race offers a moment of sadness, reflection or celebration depending on your politics. But for me, it’s an opportunity to renew the United States' commitment to religious freedom, a commitment that transcends political divisions and speaks to the core of democratic values.

We are all onboard the same ship called America sailing toward a future that WILL be bright as long as we stick together as one people. We are never going to agree on the way to get to that future but, together, we can successfully navigate the stormy seas we find ourselves crossing by upholding the principles that have defined and strengthened our nation from the beginning.