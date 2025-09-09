Home Opinion Can you be gay and Christian?

Questions about homosexuality in the Bible strike at the heart of the creation order. For Christians seeking truth, the answer isn’t found in opinion polls or social trends—it’s found in Scripture. Here’s a broadly evangelical perspective on the biblical teaching about homosexuality.

What the Bible says about homosexuality

The Bible does not speak in modern categories like “sexual orientation”, but it does address same-sex relations directly. Several passages are especially significant:

Genesis 19 (Sodom and Gomorrah): The city was judged for grave sins, including attempts at same-sex relations. While the city’s guilt extended beyond this, Scripture highlights this type of sexual immorality as central.

The city was judged for grave sins, including attempts at same-sex relations. While the city’s guilt extended beyond this, Scripture highlights this type of sexual immorality as central. Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13: God forbids a man lying with another man as with a woman, calling it “detestable.” These verses reflect His enduring moral law.

God forbids a man lying with another man as with a woman, calling it “detestable.” These verses reflect His enduring moral law. Romans 1:26–27: Paul explains that rejecting God leads to distorted desires. Men and women exchanged natural relations for same-sex relations, which he calls “shameful.”

Paul explains that rejecting God leads to distorted desires. Men and women exchanged natural relations for same-sex relations, which he calls “shameful.” 1 Corinthians 6:9–11: Paul lists “men who practice homosexuality” among sins that yield people who will not inherit God’s kingdom—but immediately adds hope: “And such were some of you. But you were washed… sanctified… justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Together, these passages show that the Bible consistently views homosexual practice as sin, while pointing to God’s grace and transformation in Christ.



Understanding orientation vs. practice

When asking “Is homosexuality a sin?” it’s important to distinguish:

Temptation: While some desires can be sinful, feelings of same-sex attraction are often unwanted, involuntary impulses. Temptation is universal, arising from a sinful nature; sin occurs when desire is acted upon (James 1:14–15).

While some desires can be sinful, feelings of same-sex attraction are often unwanted, involuntary impulses. Temptation is universal, arising from a sinful nature; sin occurs when desire is acted upon (James 1:14–15). Orientation: Some people experience ongoing, often unwanted, same-sex attraction, to varying degrees. This inclination reflects fallen human nature but it is not sin unless embraced and practiced. Wrestling against the desires of the flesh is part of discipleship.

Some people experience ongoing, often unwanted, same-sex attraction, to varying degrees. This inclination reflects fallen human nature but it is not sin unless embraced and practiced. Wrestling against the desires of the flesh is part of discipleship. Practice: The Bible is clear that engaging in homosexual behavior is sinful, just as sexual activity outside of marriage is. However, Scripture also notes that same-sex relations constitute a sin that is also contrary to nature (Romans 1:26). So, while homosexual practice is sin, experiencing same-sex attraction — not to be confused with actively lusting — does not condemn a person.

Can Christians be gay?

This depends on what “gay” means.

If it refers to someone experiencing unwanted same-sex attractions, then yes—Christians can wrestle with these desires while following Christ. Many believers testify to this struggle.

If it means living in unrepentant homosexual practice, Scripture teaches that this is incompatible with following Jesus. Christians are called to turn from all sin and find their identity in Christ, not in sexuality. It’s important to remember that the Bible never labels people with modern terms like “gay,” “bisexual,” or even “straight.” Modern society may define and categorize human beings by their sexual inclinations as though it’s the core of who they are, but Scripture does not.

The Gospel offers hope. Paul reminds the Corinthians that some once lived as homosexuals but were cleansed and made new in Christ. That same grace is available today.

Holding truth and compassion together

Because this topic is personal and sensitive, Christians must hold truth and compassion together:

Hold to truth: The Bible’s teaching is consistent—homosexual practice is sin. To deny this is to deny God’s Word.

The Bible’s teaching is consistent—homosexual practice is sin. To deny this is to deny God’s Word. Show compassion: Every person is made in God’s image and deserves love, dignity, and respect. Christians must reject mockery or cruelty.

Every person is made in God’s image and deserves love, dignity, and respect. Christians must reject mockery or cruelty. Point to Christ: Jesus offers forgiveness, freedom, and a new identity. Churches should be places where those with same-sex attraction find grace, accountability, and a community pursuing holiness.

Evangelical perspectives today

Most evangelicals affirm that homosexual practice is sin. A minority of churches have shifted to affirm same-sex relationships and embraced false teaching, but the majority emphasize Scripture over culture.

At the same time, evangelical leaders increasingly focus on pastoral care: supporting believers with same-sex attraction, encouraging faithfulness and transformation in Jesus, and reminding all Christians that identity is found in Christ above all else.

Saying “Yes” to God’s good design

The Bible’s teaching on homosexuality is not just about saying “no.” It’s about saying “yes” to God’s good design. Marriage between a man and a woman reflects Christ’s covenant love for the church, and singleness lived in holiness points to the sufficiency of Christ.

The church’s mission is clear: proclaim truth with compassion, call sin what it is, and extend the hope of the gospel that makes all things new.