Home Opinion Charlie's short life reminds us: What will your legacy be?

We cannot be passive or outsource discipleship. The mission of God remains, and each of us is called to love, to act, and to go.

The news of Charlie Kirk’s passing hit me surprisingly hard. I didn’t know him personally, but like many of you, I felt the ripple of his life’s work. Beneath the headlines and debates about his politics was a man, a husband, a father, a brother in Christ, whose absence leaves a gaping hole. My first reaction wasn’t about movements or media coverage; it was sadness for his family and for the countless young people who looked to him for courage, conviction, and clarity.

There was something undeniable about his life: he was willing to do something. He wasn’t content to sit on the sidelines while culture shifted. He didn’t retreat into comfort or convenience. Instead, he leaned in with faith, passion and courage. That alone is worth honoring, no matter where you stand politically.

What struck me most about Charlie was that he put his faith first. He never hid his love for Jesus, even when it cost him something. He believed in the hope of the Gospel and was unashamed to share it with a broken, searching world. Say what you will about his style or strategy, but he was clear about the most important thing: our only true hope is found in Jesus Christ.

Charlie was also willing to engage; some might even call him combative. He sat across from people who disagreed with him, sometimes fiercely, and he stayed at the table. He didn’t always persuade, and he wasn’t always persuaded himself, but he never ran away from hard conversations. The Bible is full of courageous people attempting to speak truth — Esther, Nathan, John the Baptist, and most importantly, Jesus himself. Yet in an age where we so easily silo ourselves with people who think, talk and believe just like us, that willingness to lean in rather than pull back is something I deeply admire.

And then there’s the next generation. Charlie had a burning passion for young people. He refused to shrug his shoulders and say, “Kids these days…” Instead, he rolled up his sleeves and built something to reach them. He saw that tomorrow’s leaders were being formed today, and he poured his life into awakening them.

His passing leaves me with a haunting question, one I want to pose to you as well: What am I willing to do to live out the Great Commandment and the Great Commission? You would think, as the leader of a men’s workplace ministry, that I would be “all in.” But if I am honest, there are days when just surviving feels like success. Jesus told us to love God and love our neighbor (Matthew 22:37–39). He also told us to go and make disciples of all nations (Matthew 28:19–20). Those aren’t suggestions for the spiritual elite. They are marching orders for every Christ follower.

So, let me ask you: Are you content watching from the stands? Or are you willing to get in the game? Are you satisfied with applauding the courage of others? Or will you let God use you, even in your weakness, to bring hope to those who are desperate for it?

The truth is, every one of us is leaving a legacy. Charlie Kirk’s will outlast his years, not because he was perfect, but because he lived with urgency and conviction. The real question is not if we’ll leave a legacy, but what kind.

For Christians, this is a wake-up call. We cannot be passive. We cannot outsource the Gospel or the work of discipleship. We cannot hope the next generation will be reached by “someone.” That someone is you. That someone is me.

Charlie Kirk is gone, but the mission of God remains. His death is a sobering reminder that life is short and eternity is long. What will you do with the time God has given you?