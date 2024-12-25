Home Opinion Are you aware of the true meaning of Christmas?

It's not about you, and it's not about me. It's not even about the 8 billion people who currently inhabit this planet. It is all about the One who created this planet, along with the entire universe. Yes, my friend, it is true; It is all about Jesus!

Are you aware that "by Him (Christ) all things were created"? (Colossians 1:16). This includes "things in Heaven and on Earth, visible and invisible ... all things were created by Him and for Him. He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together" (Colossians 1:16-17).

You see, the babe of Bethlehem created the world! Just let that monumental fact saturate your mind for a moment. I hope you can grasp why the whole world revolves around Jesus. It has always been that way, ever since God created the heavens and the Earth in the beginning. (Genesis 1:1) While generations come and go, "Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever" (Hebrews 13:8).

Dr. Sy Garte is a retired biochemist. For most of his life, he was an atheist. Sy said, "I grew up in a family of three generations of atheists ... their atheism was very strong, very militant, so that's what I grew up with. I assumed there could not be any such thing as God."

Sy added, "Even in college as a young man, I began to feel there was something missing in my life ... I started wondering whether science was the only way to find any truth...I was not yet ready to believe in God, and that took a lot of other steps."

Sy said, "I was brought to a church by a friend." And during that time Sy progressed from atheism to agnosticism. "It just seemed that saying evolution explains everything in life seems too glib ... I didn't really know what 'God' was ... I didn't really understand very much about God."

Sy continued, "I started looking at the Bible for the first time ... I read the Book of Matthew and I read the Book of Acts. I found those very moving. The Book of Acts struck me as actual history. I was sure that this was not something that anyone made up.

Sy explained how after many years, "I realized that Christianity is true, and Christ is real. He lived and died and rose. And I became a Christian."

You see, the only way to become aware that the world revolves around Jesus is to actually become a follower of Christ. You yield your heart, soul and mind to the Messiah as you trust the Savior to forgive your sins. You "repent and believe the good news" (Mark 1:15).

When children grow up in a grace-filled Christian home, they have a massive advantage in coming to know Jesus and loving Him as their Lord and Savior. On the other hand, children raised by atheists learn very little if anything about the baby born in Bethlehem, or the purpose of His death and resurrection.

When you assume the world revolves around you, or around science, you live in spiritual darkness. And when you are unaware of Jesus and the purpose of His sacrificial death, you fail to grasp the love of God. And you even remain oblivious to why God created you in the first place.

So, what is at the center of your world today? If it is your family, that is certainly a noble objective. But it does not reach the deepest reality, which is your spiritual life. You are more than just a physical body. You will exist forever because God created you with an immortal soul. Do you realize why men and women, unlike animals, have such a deep longing for eternal life? "God set eternity in the hearts of men" (Ecclesiastes 3:11).

If you treat Christmas as nothing more than a festive holiday involving parties and presents, you completely miss out on its holy meaning. An angel appeared to Joseph and said, "Mary will give birth to a son, and you are to give Him the name Jesus, because He will save His people from their sins" (Matthew 1:21).

Christmas is a celebration of the Messiah's birth, who came to "seek and to save what was lost" (Luke 19:10). Sy Garte was lost until he met Christ and entered into a personal relationship with God. The same thing can happen to you, my friend.

Charles Wesley (1707-1788), along with his brother John, was an English leader of the Methodist movement. Wesley wrote over 6,500 hymns, including "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing." I hope you will spend a few moments reflecting upon the inspiring words found in this beautiful Christmas hymn:

"Mild He leaves His throne on high,

Born that man no more may die;

Born to raise the sons of Earth,

Born to give them second birth;

Hark! the herald angels sing,

'Glory to the newborn King.'"

Will you become mild before the Lord and humbly receive King Jesus into your heart this Christmas? After all, millions of people have already done so. But what about you? Does your world revolve around the King, or around yourself?

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity. "Today is the day of salvation" (2 Corinthians 6:2). Jesus paid it all for you when He suffered and died for your sins. And so yes, there truly is a package under the tree with your name on it!

You can open God's free gift this Christmas, as you trust Jesus to forgive your sins, and as you surrender yourself to the One who gave His life on the cross for your eternal salvation.