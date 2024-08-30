Home Opinion DNC speakers advocate for freedom but contradict themselves

Last week's theme for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) — “A Fight for Our Freedoms” — was a masterclass in messaging, as speakers framed abortion as an essential freedom for all Americans. But the freedom Harris and her allies are promoting is one that leaves millions of preborn children without the basic right to life, all while actively suppressing alternatives to abortion that would offer women real choice. Here’s a closer look at four key speakers and the blatant contradictions in their advocacy.

Oprah Winfrey: The American Dream narrative





Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance at the DNC and declared, “if you cannot control when and how you choose to bring your children into this world and how they are raised and supported, there is no American dream.” While her statement is meant to support the idea that abortion is a prerequisite for women’s empowerment, it overlooks a tragic truth: if a woman is aborted, she has no dream at all. The fight for “reproductive freedom” rings hollow when it blatantly excludes the most fundamental freedom — the right to live.

It’s also ironic that while the DNC champions women’s rights, it fails to address the reality that more female children are aborted worldwide than males. This imbalance is particularly stark in countries like India and China, where sex-selective abortions have led to a significant gender gap. Fighting for women’s rights becomes meaningless if the very women they claim to defend are being eliminated in the womb.

Governor Josh Shapiro: Twisting "freedom" to push abortion





At the Democratic National Convention, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro emphasized his vision of “real freedom.” In his speech, he claimed, “… it’s not freedom to tell women what they can do with their bodies.” Shapiro’s words fit neatly into the DNC’s “A Fight for Our Freedoms” theme, but his actions reveal a different story when it comes to genuinely supporting women.

One of Shapiro’s first moves as governor was to cut funding for Real Alternatives, a program that each year provided critical resources to over 350,000 pregnant and parenting women in Pennsylvania. For nearly three decades, this initiative offered counseling, baby supplies, and adoption education, giving women options beyond abortion. By defunding this program, Shapiro eliminated support for women who want to carry their pregnancies to term. His decision aligns with the Democratic Party’s narrative that freedom should only extend to abortion access, ignoring the broader support women need for real choice.

Redefining freedom to undermine women





In his remarks at the DNC, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg celebrated “the right kind of politics” as the force behind progress and personal empowerment. He reflected on how the political landscape has evolved, making possible his career and family life as a gay man — experiences, he suggested, were once unimaginable. “This kind of life went from impossible, to possible; from possible to real; from real to almost ordinary,” Buttigieg noted.

However, Buttigieg’s vision of "the right kind of politics" also reveals a darker side: While he champions a politics that has expanded his personal freedoms, he also advocates for policies that exclude and target those with opposing views. His recent comments suggesting that abortion makes men “more free” highlight this contradiction. By promoting abortion as a means of empowerment, Buttigieg supports a selective freedom that undermines the choices and support available to women through pregnancy help organizations. This selective approach to political progress narrows the scope of freedom, marginalizing those who believe in supporting life and reinforcing a political agenda that prioritizes certain freedoms while suppressing others.

Governor Tim Walz: The face of extremism





Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, represents the furthest edge of this “freedom” agenda. During his tenure as governor, Walz has aggressively dismantled common-sense abortion regulations in his state, including parental consent laws and waiting periods. His administration codified the “fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” effectively removing all restrictions on abortion, even those that protect infants who survive failed abortions. Walz’s policies don’t just advance abortion; they create a hostile environment for anyone offering alternatives.

One of Walz’s most egregious actions was the defunding of pregnancy help organizations across Minnesota. These organizations provide crucial resources, counseling, and support to women who want to carry their pregnancies to term. By targeting these services, Walz and his allies, like Shapiro, are stripping away real choices from women, contradicting their entire “freedom” narrative. It is not freedom when one side of the debate is silenced, and alternatives are actively suppressed.

As we examine the rhetoric from leaders like Winfrey, Shapiro, Buttigieg, and Walz, it becomes clear that this “freedom” is selective and exclusionary. They are not fighting for freedom in the broadest sense; they are fighting for a single outcome. If genuine choice were the priority, they would be championing the work of pregnancy help organizations rather than trying to eradicate them. Their vision of freedom is one-sided, hollow, and ultimately destructive, leaving women and children without the support they need to thrive.