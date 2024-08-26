Home Opinion Abortion, exploitation and the DNC’s American Dream

What do you do if you want to push unlimited abortion throughout the entire pregnancy up until birth? You get Oprah to tell you “there is no American Dream” without it, and you exploit the exceptions cases, of course.

The Democratic Party’s Convention has proudly boasted that it’s the Party of Abortion. Meanwhile, the spineless RNC keeps fearing what the pro-abortion Left is cheering. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if the DNC held a live D&C on stage. It’s gotten that depraved.

During a segment on “Reproductive Freedom”, the Dems trotted out three deeply emotional stories. The first one was from a Texas couple, Josh and Amanda Zurawski, who heartbreakingly lost their unborn daughter. They started their testimony with the words: “We were told, with 100% certainty, we would lose our baby girl, Willow, and we were sent home.” The details of what was wrong were never shared on the DNC stage, but previous interviews revealed she had a treatable condition called cervical insufficiency. According to Dr. Christina Francis, a board-certified OB/GYN, “elective abortion is not a treatment for cervical insufficiency.” In fact, the Live Action article goes on to say that the medical professionals in the Zurawski case didn’t offer any of the available treatments. So, they were negligent. But Democrats want everyone to believe that abortion is magic and cures all things tragic.

Although not said on stage, Amanda did have an emergency abortion as allowed by law in Texas, because her physical life was endangered. She should be suing the doctors who failed to treat her, not shilling for the abortion industry.

It’s important to note that not one woman has died from abortion bans. But fear is more palpable than fact.

The second individual used by the DNC was Kaitlyn Joshua from Louisiana. She explained a situation where she was tragically miscarrying her child and claimed two emergency rooms “turned her away.” Miscarriage care is not illegal in any state in America. Reportedly, both hospitals treated her and were not confused about the state’s law. Again, this is a situation where the couple was not pursuing an abortion, but wanted what they perceived as better healthcare to sustain the life of their unborn child. Instead of calling for more clarity, they called for more tragedy. “Because of Louisiana’s abortion ban, no one would confirm that I was miscarrying,” Kaitlyn claimed. “No woman should experience what I endured, but too many have. Our daughters deserve better. America deserves better.”

Kaitlyn, you deserved better. But that “better” for you or anyone’s daughter is not elective abortion for any reason and at any time in the pregnancy.

As a husband and father, I feel for both couples. I remember when we thought we lost our third child (our youngest daughter) in utero after my wife, Bethany, had to have emergency surgery. I was in the waiting room area after the procedure and didn’t know the medical staff were frantically trying to find the heartbeat of our 3-month unborn daughter for a long time. It was a harrowing experience for Bethany. Today, that little fighter is a resilient 15-year-old whose life brings incredible joy and happiness to us every day.

Responsible healthcare saves and sustains every life possible. The Zurawskis and Kaitlyn Joshua all ended their testimonials with pro-abortion pitches for nationwide unlimited abortion. It made no sense.

The third story was from Hadley Duvall, a recent college graduate, who shared her horrific story of sexual abuse at the hands of her stepfather. Hadley gained widespread recognition after she appeared in a powerfully damaging political ad against the Republican candidate, Daniel Cameron. The GOP could’ve produced compelling stories to affirm her pain but offer a compassionate counter. But they didn’t. They lost in Kentucky.

Hadley was abused since the age of 5 and tested positive for pregnancy at 12. No one should ever have to go through such inexplicable trauma. No one. As someone who was conceived in rape but adopted in love, my heart goes out to her. It’s particularly tragic to me that she’s being used (as are the other participants) by a political party that could care less about the exception cases. They simply exploit the one percent in order to justify 100% of abortions. Kamala Harris promises to erase all pro-life laws in every state through national legislation (e.g. Women’s Health Protection Act).

As the new political surrogate for the Harris/Walz campaign continued her heart-wrenching story, she never told the audience how it was “resolved”. The viewer is left to assume she had an abortion, even though she miscarried. Hadley then claimed: “That was the first time I was ever told: ‘You have options.’ I can’t imagine not having a choice. But today that’s the reality for many women and girls across the country because of Donald Trump’s abortion bans. He calls it a ‘beautiful thing’.”

Wait. I have questions. It was the first time she was given “options” by whom? Who reported the crime? The abortion mill? A teacher? Her unmentioned mother? Where was the call for severe punishment for rapists? (I discovered that her stepfather will be incarcerated until 2035. It doesn’t seem like a harsh enough penalty.)

As much as I’m shattered by Donald Trump’s retreat from a pro-life position, he never called abortion bans “a beautiful thing” and certainly not in reference to rape victims. He strangely spoke of the ability for people to vote in their state about abortion – whether liberalizing or restricting — was a “beautiful thing”.

The most fundamental right to Life should not be a states’ rights issue. It’s unalienable. Life is a beautiful thing.

So, while the GOP remains inexplicably and foolishly silent on abortion, the Left is parading it around in virtual acts of worship. They call it freedom. The GOP now calls it acceptably conditional. I call it an injustice that denies the right of every life to be born and to be able to dream.