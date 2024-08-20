Home News 5 notable provisions in the Democratic Party platform

The Democratic National Committee released the final draft of the 2024 Democratic Party Platform on Sunday that was subsequently approved by delegates at the convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, the first day of the convention.

The publication of the platform comes a month after the presumptive nominee, President Joe Biden, dropped out of the race and installed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.

At 92 pages in length, the Democrats' platform is much longer than the 16-page Republican counterpart published last month and lays out a vastly different agenda.

Here are five notable provisions in the 2024 Democratic Party Platform.