10 candidates running for president in 2024

With the 2024 presidential election five months away, both major political parties have presumptive nominees while the minor political parties have either already selected their candidates or have presumptive nominees lined up. Several independent candidates are also working to secure places on the ballot across the United States.

Here's a list of 10 candidates running for president in the 2024 presidential election.

