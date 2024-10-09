Home Opinion Do you long to be part of a bigger story?

Human beings long to be part of a bigger story. Unfortunately, we often settle for something far less than we were created to experience. What story serves as the foundation of your life? Who or what do you live for as of first importance?

People often experience intense feelings when lying on their deathbed. Some express regret about broken family relationships, or about not spending enough time with their children when they were young. At the end of the day, relationships are what matter most.

We were not created to be successful in the eyes of the world. Instead, we were created to love God, love our family, and love others. While it is a simple formula, there are plenty of obstacles that can get in the way.

What is the driving force of your life today? Politics? Your career? Social media? Personal anxiety and stress? What do you think about when you go to bed at night, and when you wake up in the morning? Do your relationships serve as the foundation of your life, or is something else a higher priority?

In a recent CP op-ed, I addressed the issue: "Imagine Having Only Politics." Just think how depressing it would be if politics was the foundation of your life. And if you happen to find yourself in that situation right now, you know exactly what I mean.

If you were raised in a home where God's big story was the foundation of your family life, then you are blessed to have a Christian heritage. But if that is not the case, you may find it more challenging to wrap your mind around the biblical narrative.

When children are raised to know and experience the love of God, it provides a firm foundation for their entire life. But when your life has been built upon something else, an entire paradigm shift is required in order for you to experience true contentment and lasting peace.

Sadly, some young people are misled by college professors who seem intent on attacking the Christian faith of their students. Where does this dark agenda originate? Professors who have had a bad experience with religion sometimes end up taking out their frustration in the classroom.

It reminds me of the so-called "new atheists" who have now largely faded from the scene. Christopher Hitchens and Richard Dawkins were all the rage for a number of years as they expressed much resentment toward God and religion. With book titles such as, The God Delusion, and God Is Not Great, these men vented their spiritual frustrations through their speaking and writing.

But their complaints against God and religion did nothing to help their adherents become part of a bigger story. Instead, their followers eventually splintered off into various factions. Unfortunately, many people were deceived by what theologian Alister McGrath called "the Dawkins delusion" and "atheist fundamentalism."

Rather than espousing ideas and philosophies that are doomed to fail, you would be wise to consider God's big story. You see, when your perspective becomes rooted in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, you start to realize the immense difference between worldly philosophies and Christian faith. Jesus truly does bring peace to your soul when you accept the good news and place your faith in the Savior. Multitudes of people have learned from firsthand experience that when you "come near to God, He will come near to you" (James 4:8).

Do you long to be part of a bigger story? Worldly wisdom causes people to eventually crash and burn, while God's wisdom endures forever.

This eternal fact led the Apostle Paul to write, "Where is the wise man? Where is the scholar? Where is the philosopher of this age? Has not God made foolish the wisdom of the world? For since in the wisdom of God the world through its wisdom did not know Him, God was pleased through the foolishness of what was preached to save those who believe" (1 Corinthians 1:20-21).

There will always be conference speakers and college professors who think the message of the cross is foolishness. And some of them will seek to convince others that their opinions are based on truth. In addition to Hitchens and Dawkins, Sam Harris and Daniel Dennett preached what they perceived to be rational arguments against God. But at the end of the day, where are these men now? Their misguided opinions and ramblings did not bring a single person into the light.

It is easy to criticize the Bible and the Lord and His people. But once you are born again, you come to realize that you were previously deceived by false ideologies. Alister McGrath experienced spiritual enlightenment firsthand as a college student. McGrath said, "I was discovering that Christianity was far more intellectually robust than I had ever imagined. I had some major rethinking to do, and by the end of November (1971), my decision was made: I turned my back on one faith and embraced another." McGrath's faith in atheism crumbled once he experienced new life in Christ.

Like everyone else, you no doubt long to be part of a bigger story. And why shouldn't you? After all, you were created by the author of the biggest story of all time. The life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is far bigger than anything else you will ever encounter.

Last year it was reported: "Richard Dawkins' Right-Hand Man, Formerly an Atheist, Comes to Christ." Among other things that convinced him, Josh Timonen read The Case for Christ by journalist and Christian convert Lee Strobel. Josh said, "I had to deal with the fact that it was real, that Jesus was real."

You will find the same thing to be true if you come to Christ and believe God's big story. Whether you currently realize it or not, your Creator is the only One who can fulfill the deepest longings of your heart. A relationship with the Lord is your only hope. It is simply the way God made you.