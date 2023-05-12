Does James 2:24 repudiate Romans and Galatians on justification?

When studying the Bible, difficult passages of Scripture must be interpreted in light of the clear ones. And major doctrines cannot be established from a single verse, especially when a plethora of verses reveal the correct interpretation on the subject.

For example, James 2:24 has often been misunderstood by those who fail to grasp the clear teaching on justification in Romans and Galatians. James wrote, “You see that a person is justified by what he does and not by faith alone.” Does this seemingly inconsistent passage of Scripture repudiate what Romans and Galatians plainly teach about justification by faith?

The Apostle Paul was inspired by the Holy Spirit to deliver the essential doctrine of justification to the Church, and Paul’s crystal-clear instruction consisted of many passages.

Paul wrote:

“(Believers) are justified freely by God’s grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus” (Romans 3:24). “God justifies the man who has faith in Jesus” (Romans 3:26). “We maintain that a man is justified by faith apart from observing the law” (Romans 3:28). “Since there is one God, who will justify the circumcised by faith and the uncircumcised by that same faith” (Romans 3:30). “If, in fact, Abraham was justified by works, he had something to boast about - but not before God. What does Scripture say? ‘Abraham believed God, and it was credited to him as righteousness’” (Romans 4:2,3). “Since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Romans 5:1). “Since we have now been justified by his blood, how much more shall we be saved from God’s wrath through him!” (Romans 5:9). “We know that a man is not justified by observing the law, but by faith in Jesus Christ. So we, too, have put our faith in Christ Jesus that we may be justified by faith in Christ and not by observing the law, because by observing the law no one will be justified” (Galatians 2:16). “Clearly no one is justified before God by the law, because, ’The righteous will live by faith’” (Galatians 3:11). “The law was put in charge to lead us to Christ that we might be justified by faith” (Galatians 3:24). “You who are trying to be justified by law have been alienated from Christ; you have fallen away from grace” (Galatians 5:4). “And be found in him, not having a righteousness of my own that comes from the law, but that which is through faith in Christ — the righteousness that comes from God and is by faith” (Philippians 3:9). “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God — not by works, so that no one can boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9).

In light of this explicit instruction on the central doctrine of the Christian faith, what are we to make of James 2:24?

We must understand James’ purpose in writing the letter, as compared to Paul’s purpose in writing Romans and Galatians. Paul was explaining how a person becomes a Christian, while also describing the fruit of the Christian life. James, on the other hand, was conveying the difference between a dead faith and a living faith. Paul correctly taught that we are saved by Christ alone through faith alone, while James correctly pointed out that “faith without works is dead” (James 2:26). There is no discrepancy whatsoever between the books of Romans, Galatians, and James.

Those who use James 2:24 to teach justification by works are terribly mistaken. The false doctrine of works righteousness was actually a huge problem in Galatia, and it prompted Paul to pen a strong reprimand out of deep concern and abiding love for their souls. He wrote, “I am astonished that you are so quickly deserting the one who called you by the grace of Christ and are turning to a different gospel — which is really no gospel at all. Evidently some people are throwing you into confusion and are trying to pervert the Gospel of Christ” (Galatians 1:6-7).

How so? False teachers (“Judaizers”) had infiltrated their ranks and were trying to convince those in the Church that they must be circumcised and live according to Jewish customs in order to be saved. (see Galatians 2:4,14) It was a perversion of the Gospel!

Paul boldly confronted this error: “You foolish Galatians! Who has bewitched you? Before your very eyes Jesus Christ was clearly portrayed as crucified. I would like to learn just one thing from you: Did you receive the Spirit by observing the law, or by believing what you heard? Are you so foolish? After beginning with the Spirit, are you now trying to attain your goal by human effort?” (Galatians 3:1-3)

The law is incapable of justifying anyone before God. Obedience is the fruit of faith, but never a cause of justification. Believers in Jesus are instantly justified at conversion, and then begin to follow Jesus after being redeemed, saved, born again and forgiven. “Since we have been justified through faith ...” (Romans 5:1). The minute you claim justification is not complete at conversion, you have contradicted the clear biblical teaching on this foundational doctrine of the Christian faith.

Sanctification is the process of becoming more like Jesus and is continuous in the life of a believer. Justification, on the other hand, is complete the moment a person is converted through faith in Jesus Christ.

It is not uncommon for a believer to take three steps forward and two steps back in his life of discipleship. But these inconsistencies do not lessen the perfection of justification in the life of a believer. After all, it is the perfect Lamb of God (John 1:29) and his blood that justifies everyone who relies upon the Gospel for salvation. “Since we have now been justified by his blood …” (Romans 5:9).

Man naturally assumes he can justify himself before God by his deeds. Humility is necessary for a person to repent of his sins and gratefully receive the free gift of eternal life in Heaven. The Holy Spirit convicts us of our sins and brings us to repentance and to justifying faith in Jesus Christ (John 16:8-10; John 3:6).

Far from repudiating Romans and Galatians on justification, James 2:24 affirms that everyone who knows Christ bears good fruit. Paul made the same point time and time again in his letters. Thankfully, God loved us enough to make the truth of the Gospel abundantly clear in Holy Scripture, and any difficult passage must always be interpreted in light of the clear ones.