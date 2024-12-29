Home Opinion What eyelashes can teach us about God

Our hands are functional in countless ways, allowing us to work, communicate, and even express emotion. Our ears, though less visible in action, serve the critical purpose of collecting sound and sending it to the brain for processing. Similarly, our noses are functional, and so too are our eyelids and eyebrows, which help keep irritants — like shampoo — out of our eyes.



But have you ever paused to wonder about the purpose of eyelashes?

At first glance, eyelashes may seem merely ornamental, especially for women, given their cultural emphasis on beauty standards. But eyelashes serve essential functions for both men and women — and all mammals, for that matter. We tend to take them for granted until one falls into our eye, causing momentary discomfort. Yet, these tiny structures are right in front of us, seen thousands of times a day, millions of times a year. In the blink of an eye — literally — they do their job, often unnoticed.

From the moment you were conceived, your DNA carried the precise instructions to grow eyelashes. Each lash grows at a specific angle and length, perfectly designed to shield and fan the eye. Unlike the hair on your head, which grows continuously, or the fine hairs in your ears, eyelashes grow to a set length and stop. This precise biological programming is astounding — a testament to the intricate design in nature.

Have you ever marveled at how incredible God must be to engineer such detail, not only for you and me but for billions of humans across the earth — and even for animals like elephants and giraffes? Giraffes’ extraordinarily long lashes are a sight to behold. Their lashes protect their large eyes from dust and debris in their dry environments, proving God’s purposeful design.

On a microscopic level, eyelashes are remarkable. They act as sensitive touch receptors, triggering a blink reflex when something nears the eye, providing immediate protection. Their curved shape and strategic spacing help reduce evaporation, keeping the eyes moist and healthy. Scientists have also studied the optimal length of eyelashes, finding that their proportion — about one-third the width of the eye — helps minimize airflow and deflect particles.

But there’s an even deeper mystery to ponder. The God who designed something as intricate as the eyelash also became human — a baby in a manger. Scripture tells us that “in Him dwells all the fullness of the Godhead bodily” (Colossians 2:9). The same Creator who formed the stars and set the planets in motion crafted your eyelashes and then stepped into His creation to redeem it.

This thought becomes even more humbling when we reflect on the purpose of Christ’s coming. As John 1:3 says, “All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made.” How can we not bow before such a Creator? At Christmas, we celebrate His incarnation — the greatest gift of all, given to satisfy eternal justice and save us from wrath.

Psalm 90, which I’ve been meditating on, reminds us of the gravity of God’s eternal nature and our fleeting existence. It is one of the most sobering portions of Scripture:

“So teach us to number our days,

That we may gain a heart of wisdom” (Psalm 90:12).

When we reflect on something as small as an eyelash, we are reminded of the immensity of God’s wisdom and love. Let this season be a time of worship, awe, and gratitude for the Creator who cared for every detail, from the lashes on your eyes to the salvation of your soul.