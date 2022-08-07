Give it to God: 3 simple ways to let go and let God have His way

Have you asked the question: How do I give it to God? Are you searching for ways you canlet go and let God be in control and have His way? For many of us, the things we want to give to God are actually weighing us down and keeping us from experiencing His peace. I’ve been there many times.

Whatever that “thing” is for you, I know it can be hard to give it to God. Letting go of what we’ve held onto for so long and letting God have His way is not an easy thing to do.

For some, sin has become fun or habitual and they think because they have been doing it for so long God wants nothing to do with them. That’s simply not true!

Look at the story of the prodigal son in Luke 15. If there is breath in your lungs there is an opportunity to give it to God, to let go and let God have His way, and to find freedom and forgiveness!

Why should we give it to God?

I’ve asked myself that question and have realized why wouldn’t we give everything to God? Why not give Him more than just the sin you battle but also the struggles, the questions, the doubts, the anger…everything?

God is more than able to handle anything we give to Him. Jesus bore the weight of our sin and disobedience on the cross. That was no small task. Just think about the sin you are aware of that you’ve committed and multiply that by billions. That’s a big load of stuff to carry that none of us could ever do!

I think He can take care of whatever we give to Him!

Let go and let God be God

Letting go of something and letting God be God means we are willing to not dwell on the past but focus on the future. It means we are willing to see our lives through the grace given to us by God through His Son Jesus Christ.

To let go and let God be God means you are willing to choose to allow Jesus to carry whatever it is that is weighing you down.

When we choose to keep hanging onto things that God desires us to give to Him, we are missing out on the blessing of God’s peace! Imagine living life every single day with a 100-pound weight chained to both of your feet. After one day you’ll probably feel the weight of what you are carrying around, right?

Imagine the weight of all the junk we carry into each new day … imagine if we give it to God and let go and let God take them so that we can walk in true freedom … imagine that!

Listen, I get it. It’s easier said than done. I have learned that giving my stuff to God is a day-by-day, moment-by-moment decision that I have to choose. I can choose it today, but I need to choose it again tomorrow, and the next day, and the next day … you get the idea. It’s not a one-and-done thing. It’s constant, but the beauty of it is no matter how much junk we give to God He can bear it all! He never grows weary or tired!

What does the Bible say about giving it to God?

Rather, than just giving you a bunch of my thoughts on what the Bible says about how we should give it to God, here are several Bible verses that illustrate what the Bible says about it.

Philippians 4:6-7 – “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.“

1 Peter 5:7 – “casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.”

Psalm 55:22 – “Cast your burden on the Lord, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved.”

Hebrews 12:1 – “Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us.”

Here are three simple ways to let go and let God

The Apostle Paul says in the verse mentioned above to “lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely.” Think about that for a moment. The first step to giving it to God and letting go and letting God have His way is to be willing to surrender, to lay aside every sin that clings so closely. Those are most likely the “things” that are keeping us from going deeper in our walk with Jesus.

The first step: Live in surrender

If we want to give it to God we must learn to surrender it to God. If we want to let go and let God have control we have to first surrender it to God. Finding freedom in Christ begins with surrender. If we want to walk in the freedom Jesus purchased for us at the cross, we must be willing to surrender everything to Him. As followers of Jesus, we are no longer our own but are now living for Christ and He is living His life through us. But for that to happen we must surrender!

The second step: Walk in obedience

Obedience is not optional. When we let go and let God have His way or give it to God, we must be willing to obey Him whatever He tells us next. You may give up that “sin” or that “relationship” but what if He tells you to go make some things right with someone, will you obey? Many simply want freedom in Christ without obeying, but there is no lasting freedom apart from living in surrender and walking in complete obedience to Christ. He’s not just our Savior. He’s also our Lord … and that means He’s the boss!

The third step: Live in repentance

What do I mean by living in repentance? It simply means to repent often, daily, anytime you mess up. I need to repent every day because I miss the mark of God’s holiness daily. I’m far from perfect and the truth is, so are you. Repentance is not just something we do as salvation. It’s something we must do continually.

The Bible says in Matthew 3:8 to “bear fruit in keeping with repentance.” Does your life line up with what you say you believe? Is there fruit that proves you have turned to God? Living in surrender and walking in obedience will help you bear fruit that proves you know Jesus. If someone has no fruit, then it’s likely they don’t know Jesus. That’s just the truth.

So, if you want to give it to God and let go and let God have His way, it’s my prayer the three simple steps outlined in this article will help you do just that.

Originally published at Restored by Jesus.