God's sovereignty is our End Times lifeline

How can God reign supreme when we see so much darkness in the world? Often, it’s easy to believe God is sovereign in Heaven, but it’s much more difficult to believe He’s sovereign here on earth, especially when we see so much violence, chaos, injustice, starvation, and sickness in the world. When we see all these terrible things happening, we become fearful that God isn’t supreme over all the forces that influence our lives. But God desires to strengthen our confidence in Him so we can know He’s not only sovereign in Heaven and on earth, but He’s sovereign over every single circumstance we will ever face.

God in His sovereignty has chosen to temporarily step back from His creation, allowing the god of this world (Satan) to have limited freedom. An example of this is that Satan “has blinded the minds of the unbelieving so that they might not see the light of the Gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God” (2 Cor. 4:4). If you are not in relationship with Yeshua, you are at the mercy of Satan, who does everything in his power to keep people from seeing the truth of the Gospel and the glory of Messiah Jesus in order to take them into eternal darkness and separation from God.

Currently, God’s sovereign reign upon the earth is not directly being manifested in some situations and circumstances. In other words, in Heaven there’s no sorrow, sickness, suffering, or pain. But that is not the reality we face on earth. Yeshua taught us to “pray, then, in this way: ‘Our Father who is in Heaven, hallowed be Your name. Your kingdom come. Your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven’” (Matt. 6:9–10).

When we pray in this way, we are praying for God’s Kingdom and His will to be done on earth — and in our lives, families, and circumstances — as it is in Heaven. We are asking for the power of Heaven to reign in our lives while we are here on planet Earth. And as you keep seeking God and His righteousness above all else, He will invade your life and bless you.

This is what David was talking about in Psalm 91:1-4. He said:

“He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High [El Elyon] will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, ‘My refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust!’ For it is He who delivers you from the snare of the trapper and from the deadly pestilence. He will cover you with His pinions, and under His wings you may seek refuge; His faithfulness is a shield and bulwark.”

Psalm 91 goes on to say:

“You will not be afraid of the terror by night, or of the arrow that flies by day; of the pestilence that stalks in darkness, or of the destruction that lays waste at noon. A thousand may fall at your side and ten thousand at your right hand, but it shall not approach you. You will only look on with your eyes and see the recompense of the wicked. For you have made the Lord, my refuge, even the Most High [El Elyon], your dwelling place. No evil will befall you, nor will any plague come near your tent. For He will give His angels charge concerning you, to guard you in all your ways. They will bear you up in their hands, that you do not strike your foot against a stone. You will tread upon the lion and cobra, the young lion and the serpent you will trample down. ‘Because he has loved Me, therefore I will deliver him; I will set him securely on high, because he has known My name. He will call upon Me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble; I will rescue him and honor him. With a long life I will satisfy him and let him see My salvation.’”

The point is God is sovereign, and He desires to bring us to a place where we are confident of this reality and trust in His love so we have no fear. The Bible says, “There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear” (1 John 4:18).

El Elyon parted the Red Sea for the children of Israel to travel across (Exod. 14). He also opened the earth and swallowed up Korah and the others who rebelled against Moses (Num. 16). God will exercise His direct sovereignty upon this earth when He desires, and He’ll do the same for you when you seek Him.

Excerpted from To Know Him by Name, Copyright © 2024 by Rabbi Kirt Schneider, published by Charisma House on January 2, 2024.