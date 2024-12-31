Home Opinion Let's all be more heavenly minded in 2025

The closer we get to Jesus’ return, the further away many Christians and churches are drifting from the Great Commission. One well-known statement epitomizes the apathy prevalent in much of our time’s lukewarm, watered-down Western church.



The decades-old popular false notion is that someone can be so heavenly-minded that they’re no earthly good. This is the sentiment of many believers who desire to be liked by the world so much that they become virtually indistinguishable from the world they are trying to reach. They have become so earthly-minded that they are no heavenly good. Let’s look at the stark difference between man-made efforts to get the world to like us versus the power of God to save and transform people (Romans 1:16).

Consider how many new churches have popped up in your area recently. Most of these churches are swanky new buildings with cafes, game rooms, bookstores, and next-step areas meant to attract the local community with amenities for everyone. The new buzzword in ministry circles is relevant, and people have built ministries instructing believers on how to be more relevant as if the gospel isn’t enough. The desire to be liked by the world so desperately has rendered many churches and individuals irrelevant in the world to come.

This isn’t a blanket statement, but the first and oftentimes only thing many Christians in America and the West boast about is how great their church is or what a dynamic speaker the pastor is rather than how awesome Jesus is. People are encouraged to connect, plug in, join something, or serve together. My question is this: What are they serving, joining, and plugging into? I’ve talked to some of these “involved people” and genuinely wanted to know and asked them how they got saved. They seem completely clueless about eternal matters. They would say, “I started going to this church last year,” or “I grew up around the church and wanted to reconnect.” It seems like many people are finding community, not repentance and saving faith in Jesus.

Many preachers and ministries have amassed fans and attendees, not converts and disciples, to become more relevant to the world. Why do we collectively plan so diligently on how many bounce houses, backpacks, and pizzas it will take to draw a crowd? Why do we use religious-sounding platitudes instead of words like repentance, judgment, and wrath? This is done because if we face the facts, the modern watered-down Western church is ashamed of Jesus and His words (Luke 9:26).



Ingratiating ourselves to the world and being liked by them has become an idol and obsession to the growing apostate church across America and abroad.

“Never do the disciples use gimmicks to attract crowds. They count on the power of the Spirit to see them through. The notion that they should set up a programmed affair and use Jesus as a kind of sponsor never so much as entered their heads” (A.W. Tozer).

We are told to be in the world, not of it, but many believers become like the world to gain their approval. This is a cover for weak and worldly peddlers of the Gospel. This is what groveling for the world to like and accept us looks like. By practicing cunning tactics, we think we can make what is patently offensive and foolish to the world acceptable to them (2 Corinthians 4:1-2). Many Christian leaders assume that changing our communities and social experiments is evangelism. Here’s what one Bible teacher said on the religious platitude of helping to change the world for Christ:

“Many Christians never stop to ask what is really meant by such a phrase but have a vague idea that somehow, through their godly influence, Christians will make the world a better place in which to live. Such a goal, in fact, is often presented as though it were part of the Great Commission that tells us to preach the Gospel and make disciples” (Dave Hunt).

Numerous Christian magazines, podcasts, and conferences are focused on ways to be relevant, liked, and irresistible to the world. Some ministries charge nearly 10,000 dollars to instruct churches on attracting and engaging people. I attended a recent Christmas Eve service where large banners proclaimed, you were made for more, and the pastor told the audience that God was pleased with them. It seems like our collective efforts to win the world boil down to making people feel better about themselves and improving public perception of Christians. Jesus said that the world would hate us, but to many would-be disciples, the temporary satisfaction of being liked is more important than hearing well done, good, and faithful servant.

There’s a lot of talk about doing life together, coming alongside people, and building community in churches today (1 Corinthians 4:20). Any realistic assessment of a large swath of American churches will show they are mega country clubs full of self-congratulation but sorely lacking in authentic love for fellow believers and lost souls.



Carefully crafted mission statements, core values, and clever branding will never be a substitute for Holy Spirit-wrought conviction, repentance, and boldness (Zechariah 4:6, John 15:5).

Can you imagine what would happen if the collective apathy and groveling for the world to like us was replaced with preaching the Gospel in the power of the Holy Spirit? Do you ever wonder what would happen if we replaced endless programs and activities with zealous evangelism empowered by the Lord and His love for lost souls? The result wouldn’t be the end game of “bodies in seats,” as is the goal of the Church growth gurus, but would be measured by new sons and daughters in eternity for God’s glory. When we come to the place where self-promotion and agenda ends and God’s glory becomes our priority, we will witness His transforming power to save people and make them new (1 Corinthians 2:1-2).

Let’s collectively quit playing church and be the Church. Let’s strengthen our resolve to become so heavenly minded in 2025 that our earthly good is measured by souls won, seeds planted, and the glory the Lord receives through our bold, loving witness.

Howard Green leads Concerning The Times, a Bible teaching and evangelistic ministry whose primary focus is proclaiming the gospel to the lost and exhorting believers through End Time Bible prophecy.