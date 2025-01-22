Home Opinion Hey DOGE, what about defunding Planned Parenthood to save money?

As Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene take center stage in confronting government waste, the opportunity arises to highlight one of the most egregious examples of misuse of taxpayer dollars: funding an organization that profits from the destruction of innocent lives.



As a mother of 10 and a pro-life activist for over 25 years, I have witnessed how Planned Parenthood has embedded itself into the American financial and political framework under the guise of healthcare. This must end. The call to defund Planned Parenthood is not merely a political talking point; it is a matter of fiscal responsibility, constitutional integrity, and moral urgency.



The financial cost of abortion subsidies



Planned Parenthood receives over $500 million annually in taxpayer funding, representing approximately 37% of its total revenue. Proponents argue these funds do not directly finance abortion, but the fungibility of money makes this distinction meaningless. Even if directed toward non-abortion services, this financial pipeline sustains and expands Planned Parenthood’s infrastructure, which is inseparably linked to abortion services.



From a purely fiscal perspective, this is indefensible. At a time when the national debt exceeds $34 trillion and inflation squeezes middle-class families, subsidizing the largest abortion provider in the nation cannot be justified as essential healthcare spending. These funds could be redirected toward federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), which outnumber Planned Parenthood facilities by a ratio of 20 to 1 and provide comprehensive care without performing abortions.



The constitutional case for defunding



The U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to abortion, nor does it mandate taxpayer funding for elective procedures that violate the conscience of millions. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court affirmed that the Constitution “does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion.” This landmark decision underscores the necessity for legislators to re-evaluate federal funding that perpetuates abortion on demand.



Furthermore, the Hyde Amendment — which prohibits federal funds from directly financing abortion — stands as an acknowledgment of the moral conflict surrounding this issue. Yet Planned Parenthood circumvents the spirit of this amendment by commingling funds and promoting abortion as a routine healthcare service. Defunding Planned Parenthood would restore alignment between public policy and the ethical boundaries established by both law and conscience.



The spiritual mandate to defend life



The issue of defunding Planned Parenthood transcends politics; it is, at its core, a spiritual battle. Scripture is unambiguous in its defense of the unborn:



“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart” -(Jeremiah 1:5).



The commodification of unborn lives stands in direct opposition to the biblical mandate to protect the innocent. Proverbs 24:11-12 exhorts believers to “rescue those being led away to death; hold back those staggering toward slaughter.”



Funding Planned Parenthood implicates taxpayers in the very actions Scripture condemns.



Moreover, Planned Parenthood’s roots in the eugenics movement, championed by its founder Margaret Sanger, betray a disturbing legacy of targeting marginalized communities. Today, 79% of Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion facilities are located within walking distance of minority neighborhoods. Defunding this organization is not only a pro-life cause but also a matter of social justice and racial equality.



The cultural responsibility of the Church



The Church cannot remain silent. Defunding Planned Parenthood aligns with the Church’s prophetic role in calling nations to righteousness. When Jesus overturned the tables in the temple (Matthew 21:12-13), He modeled righteous indignation against systems that exploit the vulnerable. In the same way, believers must confront institutions that profit from death under the false banner of compassion.



The cultural narrative framing abortion as a “right” or “healthcare” must be challenged with the truth that life is sacred. The Church must be the loudest voice advocating for policies that protect the unborn and alleviate the suffering of mothers facing unplanned pregnancies through holistic, life-affirming alternatives.



A call to action for our leaders



As Musk and Ramaswamy pursue government efficiency and waste reduction, they must consider the moral weight of how taxpayer dollars are allocated. Funding Planned Parenthood represents not just fiscal irresponsibility, but national complicity in the greatest moral atrocity of our time. If our leaders are serious about cutting waste, let them begin by severing the government’s financial ties to an industry that profits from the shedding of innocent blood.



The path to defunding Planned Parenthood requires courage, persistence, and unwavering moral clarity. But with every dollar redirected toward life-affirming healthcare, and every child spared from abortion, the case for this action grows stronger. As Christ declared, “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me”(Matthew 25:40).



May our nation’s leaders heed this call to action, not only for fiscal prudence but for the preservation of life and the redemption of a culture that has strayed far from the heart of God.

