Homecoming season: A celebration that's spreading a silent epidemic

It’s homecoming season in America, but while students are celebrating, a silent and unseen epidemic is spreading among them.

For many, homecoming is innocent fun. It is a time to reconnect with old friends, dress up, and celebrate a sense of belonging. But for some, it carries an unspoken pressure: that this night marks a “coming of age,” a passage into sexual freedom.

This assumption is not only false but dangerous.

Sexual activity is a beautiful thing. It can bond two people together in a way nothing else can. It can result in the birth of a child, one of life’s greatest joys. But like anything powerful and beautiful, it must be handled with care.

Imagine a Lamborghini, one of the most beautiful cars ever designed. Handled responsibly, it’s thrilling. But recklessly managed, it not only damages the car, but it can also maim the driver. Sexual freedom is no different. Handled without thought, it carries a price tag few are willing to talk about.

That price tag is a silent epidemic of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), an epidemic that is leaving millions with lifelong consequences, including infertility, cancer, chronic illness, and emotional pain.

Today, one in eight Americans is infected with the STD herpes simplex. Once a person contracts it, there is no cure. The virus remains in the body for life and can be transmitted during any intimate contact, even when no symptoms are visible.

And herpes is only one of more than 30 sexually transmitted diseases now identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In just the past five years, three new STDs have emerged, a sobering reminder that these infections continue to evolve and spread.

The risk increases with the number of partners one has, and new infections often begin among people with multiple sexual relationships before spreading into the broader population of unsuspecting individuals.

Each year, there are 20 million new STD cases in the United States. About 5% of sexually active teens are infected with Chlamydia trachomatis, one of the leading causes of infertility in women. And many of these infections remain silent and undetected for months or even years, resulting in countless people spreading disease without ever realizing they are infected.

We often talk to teens about consent, emotional health, and safety, but rarely about the medical reality of what sexual activity outside a committed relationship can lead to. The silence has created a hidden epidemic that few young people truly understand.

Condoms are commonly presented as the solution, but science tells a more complicated story. A major report by a consensus panel from the CDC, NIH, and FDA found that even when condoms are used correctly and consistently, they only reduce the risk of common STDs by about 60%. That’s far from full protection.

The truth is simple: there is no mechanical safeguard that can fully protect against the consequences of sexual involvement outside of a lifelong relationship between two uninfected people.

That’s not a message of fear, it’s a message of respect. Respect for one’s own health, for one’s partner, and for the gift that sex truly is.

Our culture prizes sexual freedom. From movies to music to social media, the prevailing idea is simple: experiment, explore, and don’t let outdated restrictions hold you back. But rarely do we hear the other side of the story, the very real and costly consequences that come with this celebrated “freedom.”

Freedom without boundaries doesn’t stay free for long; it instead entraps us in lifelong consequences.

As parents, teachers, and mentors, we must remind our young people that true maturity isn’t defined by sexual experience, but by wisdom, by the ability to look beyond the moment and consider the future.

After the music fades and the lights dim, what happens after the dance matters most. The choices made in youth can help shape a lifetime of health and happiness or set up a cycle of regret that can damage and wound.

Let this homecoming season be a reminder: sex is not a rite of passage or proof of love. It is a profound act meant to be handled with care and with full understanding of its lifelong implications.

When treated casually, sex wounds. When reserved for a relationship grounded in lifelong commitment, it builds the kind of enduring love and health every person deserves.