If what you do is gone, who are you?

You’re known for your athletic prowess, your intellectual IQ, your grades in school. You’re enveloped in your skills, your position, your team’s record. Your identity is fixed on what you can do and how you perform. But when the lights go dark at the end of the day, there’s a disconnect that nags in the back of your head.

If everything you’ve worked so hard for, everything you’ve poured hours and effort into, was stripped away and taken from you, where would that leave you?

Another question: Who are you? If it’s not about what you do, and instead about who you are, do you know the answer?

Who we are says more about our lives than what we could ever accomplish, so it’s important to know in your deepest self who that is. And, according to God, who He says you are is far more solidifying than anything coaches, press clippings and fans could ever label you.

The greatest gift is God giving us eternal life with Him through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. Jesus, the spotless One, stamped us into God’s family, where we can fully embrace who we are because of Him.

You are God’s beloved child.

The God of the universe is also your Father. He made you and thought up everything that would make you, you. And He is constantly longing for closer relationship with His child.

“See what great love the Father has given us that we should be called God’s children — and we are! The reason the world does not know us is that it didn’t know Him” — 1 John 3:1.

You are saved by grace.

There is nothing you can do to earn God’s love or your salvation. This is difficult as competitors, because we’re so trained to perform. But salvation is a gift to you though believing in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“For you are saved by grace through faith, and this is not from yourselves; it is God’s gift — not from works, so that no one can boast” — Ephesians 2:8-9.

You are free in Christ.

Once you surrender your life to the Lordship of Jesus, He gives you an incredible freedom that enables you to live confidently in the life He has for you. Nothing from your past can hold you back; you are free to look forward to each day with anticipation of seeing God move and lead you closer to Him.

“‘So if the Son sets you free, you really will be free’” — John 8:36.

You are a new creation.

God is continually making you new. Each day, His mercies propel you forward. You are being transformed into the likeness of Jesus in small yet substantial ways. Who you were can’t hold you down, and in Christ, your new identity in Him is what stands the test of time.

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has passed away, and see, the new has come!” — 2 Corinthians 5:17.



Can you rest assured in your status as a beloved son or daughter of God Most High? You are saved by God’s grace in giving up His Son to take on your sin. Thanks to Christ and His finished work on the cross, you are free from any past life or guilt, and you can live as a new creation. You are His light in a world that needs to know about Him.

It’s not about what you can do, but who you already are in Him. Believe this. Live from this truth today.