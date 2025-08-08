Home Opinion Is there a sacred vs secular divide to work?

Dear Chuck,

I don’t believe in the sacred/secular divide when it comes to our jobs or careers. Can you provide Biblical insights that I can use with others for a devotional on this topic?

Our Work Is Sacred to the Lord

Dear Our Work Is Sacred,

The Bible certainly does not support the idea that work is secular and only spiritual activities like going to church, reading the Bible, or praying are sacred. Because we are redeemed by God’s mercy and His Spirit dwells in us, Christ is with us when we get up, when we lie down, when we work, and when we rest. Let’s look at the Bible verses that can be helpful in your outreach to others.

This is best for you

Since the average American spends about 100,000 hours working, this is no insignificant topic! Did you know that we are in the top ten nations/cultures that work the most hours each year? We are also at the top of the list of nations/cultures that take the least amount of vacation days.

A major part of one’s adult life is involved in work. God instituted work from the beginning. “The Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to work it and keep it” (Genesis 2:15 ESV). He put Adam to work for his own benefit. It was not a curse, although work was made more difficult after the fall.

The work we do and the jobs we hold are not simply means to earn money. They are also the ways by which our talents and abilities are used to develop our character and to minister in countless ways to others. The old saying is true: “The man may build the house, but the house also builds the man.”

God gave us many principles to help us improve our work habits and cure our “overwork” habits. Larry Burkett used to say, “God’s principles are His way of saying, ‘This is best for you.’ They are not laws that, if broken, lead to punishment but guides that, if not followed, lead to pain, loss, or missed blessings.” Let's look at some of the key principles.

We work, God provides

“All hard work brings a profit, but mere talk leads only to poverty” (Proverbs 14:23 NIV).

God designed us to work. It is His method for providing for our needs. He never promised to provide for our needs through gambling, attempting to get rich quickly, or praying that money would fall from the sky into our bank account. God is a worker. He created us to be workers. The Apostle Paul even stated, “If anyone is not willing to work, let him not eat” (2 Thessalonians 3:10b).

Work with excellence

“Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ” (Colossians 3:23–24 ESV).

We actually serve the Lord in our work. Martin Luther King Jr. once said:

“If it falls your lot to be a street sweeper, sweep streets like Michelangelo painted pictures, like Shakespeare wrote poetry, like Beethoven composed music; sweep streets so well that all the host of Heaven and earth will have to pause and say, ‘Here lived a great street sweeper, who swept his job well.’”

Trust the Lord for promotion

“For promotion and power come from nowhere on earth, but only from God” (Psalm 75:6–7 TLB).

Try to imagine Jesus as your employer. It will change the mindset you have at work. He can raise you up, move you to another job, or give you all you need to do the job at hand.

Work hard

Scripture encourages hard work and diligence, while laziness is condemned. “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might” (Ecclesiastes 9:10a ESV). “He who is slack in his work is a brother to him who destroys” (Proverbs 18:9 ESV).

Give every task your best effort; don’t hold back when asked to do even the most menial tasks.

A radio listener once shared his testimony with me that he could not find a job after being released from a seven-year prison sentence. The only chance he got was to provide maintenance at a truck stop that was a combination of a convenience store, restaurant, and gift shop. His boss asked him to clean the restrooms every hour on the hour as part of his responsibility. After only two weeks, he received a promotion to manager with a hefty raise. His boss explained that he was the only employee who had ever faithfully cleaned the restrooms every hour as expected.

Work with a great attitude

Godly employees should follow the standard set for elders: “He must not be arrogant or quick-tempered or a drunkard or violent or greedy for gain, but hospitable, a lover of good, self-controlled, upright, holy, and disciplined” (Titus 1:7–8 ESV).

Workers should live above reproach so that employers, colleagues, or customers will not question or doubt their honesty; rather, they should have a positive attitude at all times.

Work to honor fellow employees

Avoid gossip, backbiting, or slanderous talk. Go out of your way to serve in love. Your example can be contagious and bring lasting change to a work environment.

Work to bring salt and light to the marketplace

Just as Daniel demonstrated his faith, workers today can too. The challenge is to do so in a winsome way without condemnation or judgment.

Don’t overwork

“But seek first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you” (Matthew 6:33 ESV).

Hard work must be balanced by one’s relationships with Christ, spouse, and family. If work interferes with any of these three relationships, priorities must be assessed.

“You shall work six days, but on the seventh you shall rest; even during plowing time and harvest you shall rest” (Exodus 34:21 NASB).

Remember, God “rested on the seventh day from all his work that he had done” (Genesis 2:2b ESV). He set the perfect example for us; we should certainly rest too!

I hope this simple outline will be helpful as you share with others the idea that our work is sacred and pleasing to the Lord. Pray for those you will share with and ask God to open doors for you to share your personal story and joy in working as unto the Lord.

