Is yoga demonic?

Christians are often divided on whether yoga is a harmless form of exercise or a spiritually dangerous practice tied to paganism. Some warn that yoga’s roots are deeply spiritual, saying its postures are paying worship to false gods. Others, however, argue that yoga can be practiced in a purely physical sense for health, focus, and relaxation. So how should Christians think about it?

Where yoga comes from

Yoga traces back thousands of years to Hinduism, where it was designed as a way of uniting the self with the divine, or Brahman. Certain poses and sequences were connected to the worship of Hindu gods.

In the 20th century, yoga spread to the West, becoming popular through the New Age movement of the 1960s and '70s. Musicians like the Beatles introduced Eastern spirituality to mainstream culture, while yoga teachers promoted it as a path to enlightenment. In modern gyms and studios, most people encounter Hatha yoga, which emphasizes breathing and postures. Today, yoga is mostly marketed as a way to stretch, strengthen, and relax.

Why some Christians worry

The concern for Christians lies in yoga’s foundation. Hinduism and Christianity have very different views of God and salvation. Whereas Eastern religions seek the divine within, Christianity teaches that salvation is found in Christ alone.

Another concern is the act of meditation. Eastern meditation often focuses on emptying the mind, but Scripture calls believers to fill their minds with God’s Word and prayer. If the mind is emptied without being directed toward God, some fear it can open the door to unbiblical influences.

Finally, some Christians point out that certain yoga poses were historically tied to Hindu gods and goddesses. Since the Bible teaches that idols are backed by demonic powers (Deut. 32:17; 1 Cor. 10:20), they argue that yoga—even if practiced innocently—may connect people to spiritual forces opposed to God.

What the Bible says

The Bible never mentions yoga directly, but it does address how Christians should approach practices tied to paganism. Paul’s discussion about eating food sacrificed to idols in 1 Corinthians 8 is a helpful parallel. He says that idols have no real power and that food itself comes from God, so eating it does not inherently make someone guilty of idol worship. Yet he also warns that for those with weaker consciences, participating could feel like idolatry and harm their faith.

In other words, while an idol is “nothing,” the way believers engage with practices connected to idols can still matter greatly. Paul even says in 1 Corinthians 10 that sacrifices to idols are actually sacrifices to demons, urging Christians to avoid practices that look like pagan worship.

So is yoga demonic?

Here is where Christians disagree. Some conclude that because yoga originated in Hindu worship, it can never be separated from its spiritual roots. They advise believers to avoid it altogether, since its postures and meditations may invite demonic influence, even unintentionally.

Others respond that yoga, especially in the West, has been stripped of most of its spiritual content. To them, stretching, breathing, and exercising in a class is no more demonic than eating food that once was sacrificed to an idol. What matters is the heart and conscience of the believer.

A wise response

Christians should approach yoga with caution and discernment. For some, the practice may carry unavoidable associations with false religion and could be a stumbling block. For others, it may simply be a form of exercise. In either case, believers should test their motives: Am I seeking peace, healing, or spiritual fulfillment from yoga instead of from Christ? Am I influencing others in a way that confuses their faith?

At the very least, there are countless ways to stretch, move, and care for the body without yoga. For Christians unsettled by the practice, it may be wisest to seek those alternatives. As Paul says, “whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.”