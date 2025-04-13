Home Opinion It’s time America held Azerbaijan accountable for its torture of Christians

A young man was recently beaten and thrown down a flight of steps for bringing his Bible to school. The story of Vusal, a Christian high school student in Azerbaijan, is a harrowing reminder of the dangers faced by religious minorities in the country.



Vusal was brutally beaten by classmates for bringing a Bible to school, an act that led to his spine being severely injured after being thrown down the stairs. The Bible he carried was torn apart in front of him, and now he lies in critical condition in a hospital, struggling to breathe. This incident reflects a broader pattern of religious intolerance and violence in Azerbaijan, where Christians are increasingly marginalized, attacked, and silenced, often with the complicity or neglect of state authorities.

Rising religious violence in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has witnessed a sharp increase in religious persecution over recent years. Christians face discrimination in employment, social ostracism, and physical violence. The government’s secular Muslim stance often devolves into outright repression of religious practices. In 2023 alone, reports documented alarming levels of violence against Christians and other religious minorities. For example, satellite imagery revealed the destruction of Armenian Christian sites in Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan's military takeover of the region. Churches, cemeteries, and schools were deliberately damaged or destroyed, underscoring the regime's systematic targeting of religious heritage.

Statistics show that violence against Christians escalated sharply between 2024 and 2025, with incidents like the destruction of Christian buildings increasing from three cases to seven within a year. Additionally, thousands of Christians were forced to flee their homes due to faith-related persecution. The government also imposes strict controls on religious activities through intrusive laws that require registration for congregations — an often-unattainable hurdle for minority groups.

Azerbaijan’s designation as a country of particular concern

In May 2024, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) designated Azerbaijan as a "Country of Particular Concern" (CPC) for its egregious violations of religious freedom. This designation is reserved for nations where governments engage in or tolerate severe religious persecution. USCIRF highlighted Azerbaijan's alarming trend of arrests based on religion or belief and documented cases where detainees were tortured or threatened with sexual violence to extract false confessions.

The CPC status comes after years of monitoring by USCIRF, which noted consistent repression against both Christians and Muslims. For example, Shi’a Muslims have been targeted for alleged connections to Iran, facing harassment, detention, and imprisonment under vague accusations of extremism. Meanwhile, Protestant Christians and Jehovah’s Witnesses continue to struggle for legal recognition amid government refusals to register non-Muslim communities. This year, USCRIF failed to designate them a CPC, giving them a lower designation of Special Watch List Country. Practically speaking, the country remains a growing concern regarding its escalating attacks on Christian freedoms.

Broader implications

Azerbaijan’s authoritarian regime under President Ilham Aliyev has cultivated an environment where religious freedom is systematically suppressed. Despite claims by Azerbaijani lobbyists that the nation is an exemplar of tolerance, international watchdogs like Freedom House consistently rank it among the worst violators of political rights and civil liberties. The destruction of Armenian Christian landmarks and forced displacement of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh further highlights the regime's disregard for religious diversity.

The CPC designation by USCIRF could lead to diplomatic actions such as sanctions or other measures aimed at pressuring Azerbaijan to improve its human rights record. However, meaningful change may remain elusive without sustained international advocacy.

Conclusion

Vusal’s tragic ordeal is emblematic of the broader plight faced by Christians in Azerbaijan — a community enduring increasing hostility amid rising radicalization and state complicity. With Azerbaijan now officially recognized as a Country of Particular Concern for its severe violations of religious freedom, global attention must remain focused on ensuring accountability and advocating for the rights of all religious minorities within its borders.