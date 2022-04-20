Jesus knows you’re a sinner

Jesus knows you’re a sinner, do you know he’s a savior?

That is the most important question anyone can ask you. What you know about critical race theory, abortion, gender theory, queer theory, and COVID is important — but they’re completely meaningless if you don’t know Jesus is a savior.

I don’t need to convince you that you’re a sinner. You know you are. You know you haven’t even lived up to your own standards, so you know you’ve especially failed to live up to God’s standards.

You know you’ve failed to obey the 10 commandments. You’ve lied, stolen, and committed sexual sin. You know you’re a sinner. The good news is: Jesus knows it too.

Jesus knows you’re a sinner. He knows you haven’t obeyed his commandments. He knows you’re not righteous. He knows you’re guilty of sin. He knows you deserve his wrath and condemnation in hell forever.

He knows you’re a sinner, that’s why he came into the world. The Bible says: “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners” (1 Timothy 1:15). Jesus came into the world to save sinners like you.

Jesus, being God — became a man so he could live the perfect and righteous life you and I fail to live. Though He was tempted by sin like all of us — unlike all of us, He didn’t sin. He didn’t fail to obey the 10 commandments. He didn’t lie, He didn’t steal, He didn’t sin.

So on a cross, Jesus bore our sins and imputed his righteousness unto sinners. Meaning He received the burden and penalty of sin on the cross and repentant sinners receive His righteousness. As the Bible says, “For our sake, he made Him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God; For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, that He might bring us to God” (2 Corinthians 5:21, 1 Peter 3:18).

Therefore, because of Jesus’ death (and resurrection), sinners who believe in Him are declared righteous by God.

Do you know that? Do you really know that? Do you know Jesus is a savior?

Knowing you’re a sinner is the second-most important thing you can ever know. But knowing Jesus is a savior is the most important thing you can ever know.

Some of us know about Jesus being a savior. But not all of us know He’s a savior. Some people go to church, pray once in a while, hold Christian and conservative values, and try to be good people — but they don’t truly know Jesus is a savior.

They haven’t called out to him for salvation from sin and hell. They’re satisfied that Jesus is their creator, they’re not asking him to be their savior.

Is that you? If so, please repent and believe in Jesus. He is a savior. He is the only savior. He is my savior, and He can be yours too.

The Bible says, “if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved” (Romans 10:9).

So if you believe what the Bible says about Jesus, and if you believe what the Bible says about you: repent from your sins, pray to Him, ask Him to forgive you — and He will be your savior.

Originally published at Slow to Write.