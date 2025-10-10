Home Opinion LGBT history month: From marginalization to domination

How many months out of the year need to be focused on you before you’re no longer “marginalized”? October has been dubbed (by some, including Democratic Presidents Obama and Biden) “LGBT History Month.” This is the third full month devoted to all things LGBTQIA+++++. June, of course, is “Pride Month”, and March is “Bisexual Health Awareness Month.”

One single official “Gay Pride Day” on June 22, 1975, in Washington D.C. has metastasized into a colossal calendar whose growth knows no bounds. It’s activism also has no use for the truth.

So called marginalization has turned into domination.

The LGBT etc. movement is funded to the tune of nearly $1 billion a year. This is exponentially amplified by the fierce allyship and biased advocacy of news media, corporate America, professional sports and the entertainment industry. The entire Democratic Party leadership bows to it as well as a handful of Republicans. Churches with little to no Bible-orientation have also joined the cult-like bandwagon.

Need attention?

But somehow, 92 days (March, June, October) aren’t enough devotion to LGBT ideology. (Watch my video about this here.) There are another 45 days of individually recognized observances! This makes a grand total of 137 days out of the year dedicated to homosexuality, bisexuality, asexuality, transgenderism, and constantly emerging new “sexualities.” No other people group, including minorities, receives the same attention. Black Americans have a little over 60 days. Jewish Americans have one officially recognized month. Irish Americans have a month, too.

I’m waiting for National Furries Day to be added to the LGBT calendar. Last year, woke toymaker, Lego, included drag queens and furries in their “Pride Month” celebration. They made the connection. When will species-orientation be built into the ever-expanding acronym of inclusivity? In an article entitled “What is Furry Sex” on the medically dubious WebMD site: “Just over 20% of furries say they are exclusively heterosexual and about 10% identify as exclusively homosexual. The rest fall somewhere in between or elsewhere on the sexual spectrum.”

Anything goes?

But there are plenty of days devoted to an ever-widening spectrum. Here is just a short list of some of the observances:

Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week (Feb 21).

International Transgender Day of Visibility (March 31).

International Asexuality Day (April 6).

Nonbinary Parents Day (April 18).

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (May 17).

Pansexual and Panromantic Awareness and Visibility Day (May 24).

Queer Youth of Faith Day (June 30).

One of the days that strikes me as a bit funny is Gay Uncles Day. There’s no Lesbian Aunts Day! Somehow, within 137 days of a 365-day calendar, there’s not enough room to be inclusive of lesbian aunts? Oh, and there’s International Pronouns Day, you know, because the movement has literally weaponized these parts of speech, when used accurately, to be “hate speech”.

Here’s the thing. LGBT requires that you accept all the acronym’s worldview, or you’re branded as whatever-phobic. Thankfully, people are seeing past the mirage of glitter and co-opted rainbows. The targeting of our children in our nation’s public schools has awakened many parents and students alike. People are tired of every facet of life being sexualized and confused men who co-opt womanhood being glorified. Despite the failure of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to simply define what a woman is, sex is binary. It’s the refusal of this simple and liberating truth that has led to a lengthy string of calendar days of biological denialism.

What is love?

We should always treat fellow humans with compassion. There is an ugly past of homosexuals being horrifically and violented mistreated. That’s reprehensible and unacceptable. But LGBT activists, often acting out in horrifically violent ways today (here, here, and here), are proving what happens when power shifts.

I’ll always love every human being, but not every human doing.

Refusing to distinguish between the two fails individuals who are hurting and in need of truth. People struggling with reality don’t need hucksters with rainbow-branded paraphernalia pretending that confusion and pain have no origin or moral remedy.

It’s why criminalizing counseling that only affirms all things LGBT is not only a violation of the First Amendment but a violation of human decency. People’s whose emotions are at odds with their DNA need less activism and more factivism. I hope the Supreme Court rules in favor of free speech and common sense in the Colorado case, Chiles vs. Salazer, where counselors’ speech is being dictated by the government.

We’re told by the vast majority of mainstream media that “conversion therapy” (aka a counselor speaking freely about the struggles of the client) is “harmful to minors.” These are the same folks who celebrate dangerous carcinogenic puberty blockers and body-mutilating surgeries that result in radical body alterations and amputations. It’s why the American College of Pediatricians warns against these radical interventions and ideologies being foisted upon children.

Christians, especially, should reject the rhetoric of confusion. We serve a God who offers the ultimate conversion therapy to each and every one of us — His Son, Jesus. He promises us in 2 Corinthians 5:17 that His love transitions us from old to new creations. That’s the only “trans” that we should celebrate.

These 137 days don’t happen in a vacuum. They are legislated, made into policy in the workplace, sold in the marketplace, brandished in courts and forced into classroom curriculum without parental say. It’s time to start cleaning up our national calendar and doing what enables individuals to be whole. That’s when society flourishes. And that all starts with objective truth.