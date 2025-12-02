Home Opinion Make no mistake: Antisemitism is the smokescreen of Hell

We’re watching a toxic lie race across the globe, infecting hearts and minds with astonishing speed. It claims humanity’s problems can be traced to one people: the Jews. And its so-called “cure”? Cut them off, cripple Israel, and turn Zionism into a crime.

“The interesting thing about Jew-haters,” Russian author, Uri Kurlianchik observed, “is that they don't hate Jews for something in particular; they hate them for everything: capitalism and communism, fanaticism and atheism, nationalism and globalism, insularity and meddling. They pin literally all the sins of the world on Jews.”

The great Charlie Kirk said, “There is a corner of the internet of people who want to point and blame the Jews for all their problems… Everybody, this is demonic, and it’s from the pit of Hell, and it should not be tolerated, period.”

Kirk described it perfectly as “hyper-online brain rot.”

Josh Hammer, senior editor-at-large at Newsweek and author of the 2025 book Israel and Civilization: The Fate of the Jewish Nation and the Destiny of the West, noted after Charlie Kirk’s assassination that Charlie had been “holding back some really nasty stuff” brewing in very young, far-right online circles - including increasingly open antisemitism. He said Kirk was doing “more than maybe anyone in the country” to contain it. And now, Hammer admitted, he “worries… what that energy does from here in his absence.”

Make no mistake: antisemitism is the smokescreen of Hell. It’s cover-fire for evil to advance. And, as surprising as this may sound, it actually undermines the Gospel of Jesus Christ. That is precisely why Christians must be the first to expose it and the loudest to oppose it.

What Christians must know to confront lies

To confront it clearly, Christians must understand six essential truths.

First: Antisemitism is not just prejudice and racist — it is antithetical to the Gospel. It attacks the very truth the Cross reveals about God, humanity and redemption. The Gospel says, “Mankind is separate from God in sin”. Antisemitism says, “The problem is them — the Jews!”

Second: It is Satan’s cover-fire. Pointing at “them” allows humanity to avoid looking in the mirror and confronting their own sin. “The problem is the Jews” becomes a shield against the truth: “The real problem is me.”

Third: Antisemitism is the ultimate anti-Gospel. It denies the universality of sin, resurrects ancient blame-shifting, refuses God’s grace, and even weaponizes Jesus — the most influential Jew in history — against His own people. It is a counterfeit ideology that violently rejects the truth of the Gospel and stands opposed to everything Christ revealed

Fourth: Antisemitism is an affront to Jesus Himself — after all, Jesus was a Jew, and He is returning as a Jew. Theologian Karl Barth rightly said, “He who rejects and persecutes the Jews rejects and persecutes Him who died for the sins of the Jews … He who is a radical enemy of the Jews … shows himself … to be a radical enemy of Jesus Christ.”

Fifth: Antisemitism provides ideological cover for Jihadism and Anti-Zionism because it fuels the lie that Jews — and the Jewish state — are “oppressors” who inhabit “occupied Arab land,” a lie that becomes the fertilizer for the false narrative that violence against Jews is a justified response.

Sixth: It thrives on lazy, brain-rotting “THEY” thinking. “They control the banks.” “They own the media.” “They control the government.” “They start all the wars.” “They’re greedy.” “They hate Christians.” “They exaggerate the Holocaust.” “They run the world’s economy.”

Insane!

But the deadliest “they” of all is the claim that “the Jews killed Jesus.” This lie has smeared an entire people for centuries, staining a whole ethnicity with a crime they didn’t have the power to commit, but the lie is still repeated over and over again today.

The truth about Jesus’ death

Let’s be clear: Jesus was sentenced to be crucified by Pontius Pilate, the Roman Governor of Judea. Only Rome had the power to crucify, and crucifixion was a Roman execution. Yes, the High Priest Caiaphas was involved in Jesus’ arrest and in sending Him to Pilate — and yes, Caiaphas was a Jew. But his sin was his own! And one corrupt leader does not indict an entire nation, much less an entire people, for thousands of years.

Even though some Jews cried out, “crucify Him,” that does not take into account that Jesus was not killed by anyone. As He Himself said, “No one takes My life from Me; I lay it down of My own accord.” In this, God demonstrated His love toward us: at the Cross, the perfectly just God turned unjust men into righteous ones, simply by paying the debt of sin Himself — a gift offered to those who repent and believe!

So, the claim that “the Jews killed Jesus” is not only historically ignorant — it is a demonic slander from the pit of Hell!

God’s diagnosis and prescription

Here’s God’s authoritative diagnosis of the human condition: every tribe, every tongue, every nation is separated from God by sin.

But God doesn’t just diagnose — He prescribes. The prescription is the Cross. At the Cross Jesus Christ died for the sins of the world on Passover and opened the way for peace between God and man.

But hear this — the Cross doesn’t stop at bringing us into a right relationship with God. The Cross is the only hope for peace with one another. At the Cross, God shatters the hostilities that fuel the inhumanity of man against man, starting with the arrogance of man toward God Himself. The Cross declares: “There is a God, and you are not Him.”

The Cross kills racism because Jesus shed His blood for all nations, gathering every tribe, language, and people into ONE new humanity (Revelation 7:9).

The Cross kills pride and arrogance because at the foot of the Cross, every one of us stands on level ground: sinners in need of the same Savior, broken people in need of the same grace.

You can better understand why Paul then said, “May I never glory except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ” (Galatians 6:14). Jeremiah understood it too: “Let not the wise boast in wisdom, or the mighty in strength, or the rich in riches. But let the one who boasts boast in this: that he knows and understands Me” (Jeremiah 9:23–24).

When the glory of a person is their ethnicity, intellect, strength, wealth, or family, superiority rises, humility dies, and peace vanishes. But when the glory of a person rests in the divine peace plan of the Gospel of Jesus Christ at the Cross, peace is made.

Our call to Christian leadership

C.S. Lewis said, “There is no neutral ground in the universe: every square inch, every split second, is claimed by God and counterclaimed by Satan.”

This means that the smokescreen of Hell — antisemitism — will not vanish on its own.

Every born-again Christian has a responsibility to stand firmly against the insidious lies that are manufactured and disseminated by the Father of Lies whose sole purpose is to destroy what God has planned — world redemption for all, through an unfolding plan in and thru Israel and the Messiah of Israel, who is the savior of the world.

Remember, a Christian’s identity is rooted in Passover, the master plan of God’s redemption: from the first Exodus, where God shattered the oppression of the Jews to set Israel free for His divine purpose, to Jesus’ first coming, when, during the Passover meal, He said, “Do this in remembrance of Me” and then, on that same day gave His life on the Cross for the sins of the world, and ultimately to His return, when He will judge the nations in a final confrontation with antisemitism and evil and establish His Kingdom in Jerusalem, with His law going forth from Zion to the ends of the earth (Isaiah 2).

Because this is our future, Christians are called to live as citizens of that Kingdom, now — and that means standing against evil, resisting antisemitism, loving the Jewish people, blessing Israel and proclaiming “the Gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also for the Greek” (Romans 1:16-17).

This is the call of Christians. This is the responsibility of Christians — not someday, but today!