Home Opinion Pa. Democrat compares pro-life efforts to Taliban

Democratic lawmakers, across the country, are hellbent on making the violence of abortion three things: unlimited, unrestricted and unregulated. New York, Maryland, Ohio, Oregon, Michigan, Colorado, Vermont, and New Jersey have all enshrined destroying our posterity as a state “constitutional” right. They have struck down the most minimal common-sense protections like parental consent/notification, 24-hour waiting periods, and abortion facility medical regulations.

Pro-abortion leftists in Pennsylvania want to do the same thing. They will contort and distort anything to make it possible, even if it means manipulating tragedy to bolster their trickery. In a recent hearing in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, pro-abortion lawmakers pushed for an amendment (HB 1957) to the state’s constitution to make unlimited, unrestricted and unregulated abortion legal in the commonwealth. (See the extreme nature of some current Democratic legislation in the Keystone state.)

Representative Chris Pielli (D), did what Democrats always do to promote abortion: Exploit rape. “I’m asking all the men if this right [to abortion] should be protected by law ... I keep hearing this from the other side, ‘Why do we need this?’ Without exceptions even for rape, incest and pedophiles. We’re not just talking about grown women; we’re talking about children. I’m asking all the men, fathers, think about this — husbands — think about what that means. Your wife will have to carry a rapist’s child. That’s more Taliban than American.”

You know what’s Taliban? Ripping apart a defenseless human being limb from limb. You know what’s American? Defending the weak, not destroying them. There’s nothing Taliban about showing care for both mother and child. There’s nothing Taliban about people loving and supporting a woman through a hellish situation. I noticed that Pielli never mentioned anything about punishing the rapist. Now that’s Taliban.

I’m from Pennsylvania. It’s where I was born. Many say that I should’ve been aborted. Why? I was conceived in rape. But that wasn’t the end of my story. I was adopted and loved. I’m a husband to one amazing woman and father to four kiddos (two of whom were also adopted). I’m used to pro-abortion politicians demonizing my existence. But ultimately, was my birth the result of militant terrorism or merciful compassion? Like the enslaved Sojourner Truth’s passionate plea, “Am I Not a Woman?” I’m compelled to ask the question: “Am I Not a Human?” I’m grateful for my birthmom’s courage, despite her unimaginable trauma. Victims of rape need wholeness and healing, not a predatory abortion industry that profits from fear and pain.

Planned Parenthood-endorsed Pielli posted on X that “criminalizing reproductive health care decisions disproportionately hurts women and other people of color … We should be using our resources to help these communities, not to put them at greater risk.” Abortion hurts women physically and psychologically, and it’s the leading killer in the black community. The impact is disproportionate. How many more black lives, like me, should die? (See my video response to Pielli, here or here.)

If Pielli really believes these communities need “resources,” why is his party waging a propaganda war against the state’s pregnancy resource centers? Pennsylvania’s Governor Josh Shapiro boasted about ending a decades-long taxpayer-funded program for pregnancy centers. Another state lawmaker, Rep. Mary Isaacson (D), relies on easily debunked nonsense as she works to eliminate any option other than the violence of abortion. Federal Democratic lawmakers are doing the same thing — they smear pro-life women who run these centers and strive to shut down life-affirming resources that make no profit from a woman’s pregnancy decision.

America’s pregnancy help centers provided over $367 million in free medical care and material support in 2022 to women facing unplanned pregnancies. Planned Parenthood neither offered free medical care nor free material support. Zilch. Yet Democrats will stand in solidarity with a multi-billion abortion biz that has failed, repeatedly, to report rape.

The go-to defense for legalizing unlimited abortion is convenient. It requires no discussion about the devastation of abortion, individually and collectively. The tragedy of rape accounts for less than one percent of our nation’s million annual abortions but is used 100% of the time to justify it. The Make Abortion Untouchable Again bill Pielli is co-sponsoring allows it for any reason throughout the entire pregnancy. So, why don’t they ever talk about what comprises the other 99%? These “exceptions” cases are just fodder for their “abortion is healthcare” fiction.

Democrats know that most Americans reject unlimited abortion. Gallup shows that 54% of Americans want some kind of limitations with abortions (19% stating it should be legal in most cases, 35% saying it should be legal in only a few cases). There is a disturbing dissonance in voting over the past few years that belie these beliefs, which can be credited to massive misinformation. So much disempowering rhetoric comes from heavily financed activism, public and private schools, academia, Hollywood, and taxpayer-funded Planned Parenthood. But we must call out the contortions and distortions.

What’s happening in Pennsylvania is happening everywhere. And for those states where the violence of abortion has not yet been enshrined as a “constitutional” right, the pro-abortion movement won’t stop fighting to make it a grim reality in your state. Pro-life voters, never despair. Truth does break through. Our efforts are not in vain. They bring hope to so many mothers and fathers facing unexpected parenthood. And sometimes, they defy seemingly impossible circumstances to make lives like mine possible.