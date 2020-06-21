Real fathers aren't impersonators

He never impersonated being a father. He was a true father from the beginning.

My husband, Tom, attended the first ever Mariner Fantasy camp — a week-long immersion into the life of a pro baseball player. It came complete with official uniforms, jacket, and name-emblazoned embroidered jerseys. He got to be coached by some stellar former professional players.

The following summer, the Fantasy team was invited to attend an official Mariner game —in uniform. Before the real game started they had their own game on the field, one final fantasy hurrah.

Afterwards, we took our seats in the stands. That’s when it started. First one kid, then another, and another asked Tom for his autograph. Soon he was signing baseballs, programs, shirts, and hats. He tried explaining he wasn’t a “real” Mariner....but he did look pretty authentic. We laughingly accused him of impersonating a player.

But one thing Tom never impersonated, was being a real father. When he was young, he may have fantasized about being a famous ball player, but he left fantasies behind when he became a dad. He didn’t want to be a player — who never grew up, he wanted to be a real father. He was faithful to the Lord, honorable, loyal, dependable, and the one who could always stay up late to talk.

Whatever time it cost, whatever the sacrifices, or challenges that might come, he wanted to be a great dad. And he was. And is. I salute him and all the dads who work incredibly hard, remain faithful, and sometimes set aside their own dreams and fantasies to help their kids discover their own.

The righteous who walks in his integrity — blessed are his children after him! Proverbs 20:7