YouVersion reveals top Bible verse of 2025

YouVersion, the most downloaded Bible app in the world, has revealed the top Bible verse of 2025 as its team reflects on a year of record-breaking Bible engagement worldwide.

In a statement shared with The Christian Post on Thursday, YouVersion identified Isaiah 41:10 as the most engaged-with Bible verse on its Bible app throughout the year. The verse declares: “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Bobby Gruenewald, founder and CEO of YouVersion, shared his views on the popularity of the Bible verse, which has taken the top spot in four of the past six years.

“I think this verse keeps rising to the top because it addresses one of our deepest needs, the assurance that we’re not alone,” he said in a statement provided to CP. “In a world full of anxiety and uncertainty, people are drawn to God’s promise to be with us, to strengthen us, and to help us. That message never gets old because the need for it is universal and timeless.”

Other top Bible verses from 2025 include Jeremiah 29:11 and Romans 12:2. The former Bible verse states, “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the LORD, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future,’” while the latter proclaims, “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is — his good, pleasing and perfect will."

YouVersion, which launched in 2008, surpassed the milestone of 1 billion installs last month. In an interviewwith CP last month, Gruenewald reflected on YouVersion’s success, noting that “We had absolutely no idea what God was going to do.”

“YouVersion isn’t powerful,” Gruenewald maintained. “The power is in the Word of God, and we just try to get it into people’s hands.”

Throughout the year, YouVersion broke multiple one-day Bible engagement records. While Jan. 5 marked the top day for both app installs and Bible engagement, this record was surpassed again on Easter Sunday. Nearly 19 million people engaged with Scripture across the YouVersion family of apps on that day, with the top days for guided scripture, prayers created and Bible verses shared recorded during Holy Week.

“We’re witnessing a global movement. People are hungry for what’s real and true,” Gruenewald said. “The Bible stands alone as the source of truth, carefully passed from generation to generation. It’s alive and active, and relevant to our everyday lives. These numbers represent millions of changed lives — people finding hope, direction and purpose in God’s Word.”

Statistics shared by YouVersion revealed a 33% increase in daily Bible engagement in North Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia, along with a 27% increase in daily Bible engagement in sub-Saharan Africa and a 14% increase in daily Bible engagement in North America.

“The momentum we’re seeing gives us bold faith for 2026 and beyond,” Gruenewald concluded. “When people consistently engage with God’s Word, it transforms more than individual lives. There’s a ripple effect in families and communities.”