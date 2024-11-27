Home Opinion Remember Thanksgiving’s Christian roots

When sitting down at the dinner table this Thanksgiving, soak in the scents of hot gravy, the sight of dear friends and family, and the cinnamon goodness of a nice pumpkin pie slice. Be appreciative of all that surrounds you, the visible and, especially, the invisible.

Much like Christmas, the reason for the season is the spirit of Christ and his sacrifices for us. Yet, as America and its families become more secular, Thanksgiving’s Christian origins have been less prominent and forgotten. Above the turkey and stuffing, we must remember Christ at Thanksgiving because gratitude, rooted in recognition of His providence and grace, deepens the holiday’s meaning and fosters a spirit of humility, charity, and unity.

The idea of giving thanks over a shared feast is not unique to this American holiday but finds its source in the Christian practice of taking communion. The Eucharist, the primary worship service for Christians, is derived from the ancient Greek word “eucharistia,” with most translations pairing it with “thanksgiving.” This ritual stems from Jesus’s actions at the Last Supper and involves consecrating bread and wine as a thanksgiving to God for salvation through Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.

As Dr. Joanne M. Pierce, Professor Emerita of Religious Studies at the College of the Holy Cross, notes, medieval Catholics expressed thanksgiving through the “Ambrosian hymn,” reciting the “Te Deum” — which says, “You, God, we praise” — and “Non nobis Domine” — meaning, “Not to us, Lord, not to us but to your name give glory.”

It was in the spirit of this communion meal and these thanksgiving hymns that the Pilgrims first established the thanksgiving supper. When the first settlers came to America in 1620, some were Separatists who fled England to pursue God in a way more true to the Bible. Others were still loyal to the Church of England. All were passionate, God-fearing Protestants who sought religious and civil liberties in lands unknown. They eventually broke ground at Plymouth Rock and combined their traditional, nonreligious harvest festival with the holy day of thanksgiving in 1621, praising God for helping them reach their journey’s end. They even invited 90 Indigenous people to partake in their bounty and set up a new alliance lasting over 40 years.

The practice of thanksgiving traditionally recognizes not just material blessings, but spiritual salvation. This appreciation came before the Pilgrims, and Americans today can anchor the holiday in sacred tradition by knowing its roots. Gratefulness is not merely a response to abundance but celebrating God’s generosity and forgiveness. These simple prayers can encourage us to look beyond ourselves, cultivating a sense of service to others, as demonstrated by Christ’s life and teachings.

Now more than ever, Americans must remember that there is faith in togetherness. The Pilgrims and their indigenous allies overcame cultural and language barriers to bask in each other’s company and show mutual respect — they had faith in one another and God. This camaraderie is why Americans today may have their Thanksgiving meal with non-relatives or invite complete strangers to their feasts. It’s the reason behind “Friendsgiving” and other similar outings that everyday people and our most high-ranking officials embrace and honor.

Ultimately, Thanksgiving is a day known for its hospitality. According to new data from the Pew Research Center, 15% of Americans plan to have Thanksgiving dinner with three to five other people, 26% with six to 10 other people, and another 26% with more than 10 other people (including 7% who expect 20-plus hungry guests).

Remembering Christ at Thanksgiving does not detract from its inclusive or national character but enriches it. The Christianity that underlies Thanksgiving gives Americans an opportunity to open their hearts, reconcile, and do communal good. Thus, Thanksgiving fellowship is a practical execution of Christ’s message and continues the Pilgrims’ long-standing festivity from centuries ago.

Yet, these Christian ideas are being lost to time. Twenty-eight percent of Americans now identify as religious “nones,” the largest group in the country. Coupled with a 2022 report finding that, in Western societies, Christians self-censor themselves on moral issues, those active in the faith are scared to spread their values.

This growing reluctance to share Christian beliefs, combined with the 12% drop in self-identifying Christians from a decade ago, underscores the urgency for believers and outside observers to reclaim Thanksgiving as a moment to reflect on the faith-based principles of optimism and reliance on God that once shaped the nation’s identity.

In an era and country characterized by materialism, revisiting Thanksgiving’s spiritual origins encourages a more meaningful practice of gratitude. As Gillian Richards Augros from The Heritage Foundation mentions, “If modern life centers on merely the measurable — output, planning, profit, efficiency — Thanksgiving becomes even more difficult to explain.”

But it is no mystery why 91% of Americans celebrate the holiday: Americans care for their peers and are driven by unity. Rediscovering the Christian ideals behind Thanksgiving can help us understand why and empower us to be considerate throughout the year.

Oprah Winfrey summarized the autumnal holiday well, saying, “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.”

So, while your cheeks are stuffed with mashed potatoes this Thursday, remember: you’re not just enjoying a tasty meal, but you’re recommitting to the virtues that can heal and inspire the nation — and that’s something for which we can all give thanks.