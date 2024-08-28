Home Opinion 7 reasons you need the Holy Spirit

God consists of Three Persons: Father, Son and Holy Spirit. The Father sent His only Son to be our redeemer, and the Holy Spirit enables us to believe in Jesus and empowers us to follow Christ as our Lord and Savior.

The Holy Spirit dwells within the body and soul of every believer. The Apostle Paul wrote to believers in Corinth: "Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God?" (1 Corinthians 6:19)

Regardless of your spiritual condition today, here are 7 reasons you need the Holy Spirit:

1. The Holy Spirit convicts people of sin. Without a conviction of sin, you would never come to Christ to be cleansed of your sins

Jesus said, "When the Holy Spirit comes, He will convict the world of guilt in regard to sin and righteousness and judgment" (John 16:8). When the Holy Spirit fell upon the disciples on the Day of Pentecost, a great conviction of sin came upon the people while Peter was preaching to them. "When the people heard this, they were cut to the heart and said to Peter and the other apostles, 'Brothers, what should we do?'" (Acts 2:37). They were ready to receive the Gospel because they had come under the conviction of their sin.

2. The Holy Spirit breathes into man's soul bringing him to repentance and faith in Christ. Prior to conversion, you remain spiritually dead

"No one cay say, 'Jesus is Lord,' except by the Holy Spirit" (1 Corinthians 12:3). Jesus said, "Flesh gives birth to flesh, but the Spirit gives birth to spirit" (John 3:6). "When the kindness and love of God our Savior appeared, He saved us, not because of righteous things we had done, but because of His mercy. He saved us through the washing of rebirth and renewal by the Holy Spirit, whom He poured out on us generously through Jesus Christ our Savior" (Titus 3:4-6).

3. The Holy Spirit changes people from the inside out and produces good fruit within God's children

The supernatural fruit of the Holy Spirit is "love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control" (Galatians 5:22). As we learn to say "no" to temptation and to the sinful desires of our old nature, the fruit of the Holy Spirit is continually produced within us. Reflect upon those 9 qualities listed above and picture what your life would look like if you lived under the control of the Holy Spirit hour by hour. The Third Person of the Trinity is transforming lives around the world today, and He can bring about the same transformation within you!

4. The Holy Spirit teaches believers the truth

Jesus said, "The Counselor, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and will remind you of everything I have said to you" (John 14:26). Jesus also said, "When He, the Spirit of truth, comes, He will guide you into all truth" (John 16:13). "All Scripture is God-breathed" (2 Timothy 3:16). The Holy Spirit breathed God's Word into existence, and He will teach you the meaning of Scripture as you prayerfully study the Bible and meditate upon it.

5. The Holy Spirit is a deposit and a believer's seal of salvation

The Apostle Paul wrote, "God anointed us, set His seal of ownership on us, and put His Spirit in our hearts as a deposit, guaranteeing what is to come" (2 Corinthians 1:21-22). "And you also were included in Christ when you heard the Word of truth, the Gospel of your salvation. Having believed, you were marked in Him with a seal, the promised Holy Spirit, who is a deposit guaranteeing our inheritance until the redemption of those who are God's possession - to the praise of His glory" (Ephesians 1:13-14).

6. The Holy Spirit empowers Christians to spread the Gospel

Jesus told His followers, "You will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses" (Acts 1:8). Peter and John were filled with the Holy Spirit on Pentecost and said, "We cannot help speaking about what we have seen and heard" (Acts 4:20). Paul wrote, "When I preach the Gospel, I cannot boast, for I am compelled to preach" (1 Corinthians 9:16). The Holy Spirit has been motivating and empowering Christians to spread the Gospel for the past 2000 years.

7. The Holy Spirit enables believers to discern God's will

Whenever you are prayerfully contemplating a major decision, the Holy Spirit can help you make a wise decision. The Holy Spirit leads God's people and enables us to understand things from the Lord's perspective. God's Word declares, "If any of you lacks wisdom, he should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to him" (James 1:5).

Do you trust yourself to make correct decisions, or do you trust God to guide you? The Bible provides wise instruction: "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths" (Proverbs 3:5-6).

These seven reasons are rooted in the truthfulness of God's Word. If you have not yet done so, it is critical that you repent of your sins and ask Jesus to forgive you. And then ask the Lord every day to fill you with the Holy Spirit as you saturate your mind with Scripture. You will be glad you did.