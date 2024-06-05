Home Opinion Sorry, people. Love is not proud

To the Church, this should go without saying. We know that love isn’t love; God is. And His attributes are defined in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8, detailing in part: “Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud … Love does not delight in evil but rejoices in the truth.”

We’re the ones who should know the difference between loving every human being and loving every human doing.

Too often we fail.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

In that failure, the culture around us slips deeper and deeper into the toxic pool of sin. Instead of reaching in to free precious lives from the muck and mire, many of us choose to wade in those morally muddy waters. You know, because it’s easier to appease the broken than to oppose the brokenness.

How are we loving when we’re leaving God out of our actions?

Pride Month. It’s antithetical to Christianity on so many levels, reveling in sexual sin, denialism, and confusion. It’s antithetical to common sense. So, men can get pregnant? Our chromosomes, in their ordered state, don’t result in the binary of XX or XY (female or male)? What exactly are people taking “pride” in? Let’s explore what mainstream LGBTQIA+ activist groups mean when they celebrate pride.

Taking pride in distorting Scripture

There’s no question about the Bible’s take on sexual immorality, whether homosexual or heterosexual. In Romans 1:26-27: “That is why God abandoned them to their shameful desires. Even the women turned against the natural way to have sex and instead indulged in sex with each other. And the men, instead of having normal sexual relations with women, burned with lust for each other. Men did shameful things with other men, and as a result of this sin, they suffered within themselves the penalty they deserved.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a leading LGBTQ organization, doesn’t like the numerous scriptures about God’s take on sexual sin (here, here, here, and here). HRC says the Bible doesn’t really say that sex outside of monogamous heterosexual marriage is wrong. In this “resource”, they can’t offer a single passage that supports same-sex marriage or LGBTQ+ sexuality. Instead, they claim it’s the type of homosexual relationship that the Bible was denouncing — one that is not a “committed same-sex relationship.” Well, as long as you’re a “committed adulterer” or “committed thief”, adultery and stealing are perfectly fine too.

Taking pride in erasing women

I think this was illustrated loud and clear by the ACLU, the nation’s largest pro-LGBT legal entity, in a single tweet. For a moment, I thought it was the Babylon Bee. But the ACLU proudly declared: “There’s no one way to be a man. Men who get their periods are men. Men who get pregnant and give birth are men. Trans and non-binary men belong. #InternationalMensDay.”



Nope, ACLU. Those individuals are women. Period.

Taking pride in abortion

Lambda Legal spells out why co-opted rainbows and abortion violence go hand-in-hand: “The movements for reproductive rights [abortion] and justice and for LGBTQ+ civil rights more broadly are inextricably linked because at their core, these rights — whether or not to continue a pregnancy, with whom and how to be sexually intimate, and whether to physically align our body with our gender identity — are about personal liberty, autonomy, and self-determination.” Every major LGBTQ group agrees. They’re all radically pro-abortion and stand in solidarity with Planned Parenthood: GLAAD, The Trevor Project, GLSEN, Human Rights Campaign. Each has denounced the Supreme Court for overturning Roe.

Taking pride in gender mutilation

The cult of gender confusion is everywhere, and children are its target. Kids used to be told, “say no to drugs”, but now it’s “say yaaaaas to dangerous drugs and surgeries” that increaseanxiety and suicide risk. Lupron, the leading prescribed “puberty blocker,” contains a long list of physical and psychological side effects: “The most commonly reported side effects were hot flashes or sweats, gastrointestinal disorders, … emotional lability or depression, respiratory disorders, urinary disorders, … and pain.” Planned Parenthood falsely claims that gender isn’t binary as they peddle these drugs to alter binary gender development. The American College of Pediatricians rightly asserts that “transgender interventions harm children”. Let’s just call it child abuse.

Taking pride in legalizing prostitution

Nothing says pride like ensuring the continued violent exploitation of people selling their bodies to satisfy those who don’t care about those bodies. Again, every major LGBTQ group supports the decriminalization of prostitution. The Human Rights Campaign falsely claims: “In many instances, the criminalization of sex work can exacerbate the epidemic of violence targeting the transgender community, particularly transgender women of color.” Prostitution has always been predatory and violent. People need to be rescued from it, not shackled by it.

Taking pride in denying adoption

The ACLU and Lambda Legal have led the fight against adoption agencies that won’t bow to their LGBTQ ideology. They are hostile to faith-based adoption agencies for who they are (Christians) and whom they love (vulnerable children who need a married mom and dad). Whether New Hope Family Services in NY, Miracle Hill Ministries in SC, or Catholic Charities in PA, LGBT groups and state agencies have tried and failed to force these organizations to abandon their faith.

Adoption exists to serve the best interest of the child, not the wants of the activist.

Taking pride in silencing free speech

We’re seeing this across the nation, in schools, city councils, Corporate America and on social media. Under the banner of “inclusion” these institutions demand acceptance and celebration or face termination. My friend Tanner Cross — a Loudoun County teacher — faced this when he was suspended for lovingly expressing at a school board meeting why he refused to “call a boy a girl and a girl a boy.” His job was reinstated by the Virginia Supreme Court.

Let’s refuse to take pride in distorting the Word, erasing women, promoting abortion, celebrating gender mutilation, legalizing prostitution, denying adoption, or silencing free speech. Let’s love people too much to swim in those waters and keep throwing lifelines instead.