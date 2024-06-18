Home Opinion 10 reasons why finances reveal our devotion to God

Jesus spoke about money in the Gospels more than most other subjects. He viewed money as a significant indicator of one’s heart and spiritual state. He used parables and His teachings as a way to depict deeper spiritual lessons and priorities.

The following are reasons why finances reveal our devotion to God:

1. Where our treasure is, that’s where our heart is

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Jesus said in Matthew 6:21, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

This passage highlights the intrinsic connection between our financial investments and the focus of our affections and priorities. Money often represents 40-60 hours in the workplace which in many cases was preceded by 4-8 years of a college education. Hence, it represents our time and commitments. In light of this, how we steward our finances reveals what is most dear to us since it represents years of sacrificial commitment to obtain it.

2. Finances disclose the priorities of our life

Jesus said in Matthew 6:33, “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.”

How we allocate our finances reflects whether we prioritize God’s Kingdom and righteousness above all else. I can tell how committed a person is to Jesus Christ by looking at how they spend their time and money. You can say you love God all you want. However, if you don’t generously support the work of God with your finances, it shows your priorities are elsewhere.

3. Finances represent another form of worship

Paul said in Colossians 3:23-24, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward.”

In the Old Testament, the Hebrew word that is often translated as both “work” and “worship” is עֲבוֹדָה (avodah). Avodah is used to describe various forms of work or labor, particularly manual or servile labor. For instance, it refers to the work the Israelites were forced to perform in Egypt (Exodus 1:14). Avodah is also used in the context of worship and religious service. For example, in Exodus 3:12, God tells Moses that the Israelites will worship (avodah) God on the mountain after being freed from Egypt. This dual meaning illustrates a significant theological concept in the Hebrew Bible, where the work done in daily life and service to God are interconnected, suggesting that everyday labor can be an act of worship when done in obedience and dedication to God.

4. Finances reveal whose kingdom we’re putting first

Jesus said in Matthew 6:24, “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”

Our financial choices can indicate whether we are serving God’s kingdom or the material world’s goods. The word “mammon” used for money in this verse personifies wealth as an object of worship or devotion, contrasting it with the worship of God; thus, this presents the possibility that mammon has a demonic spiritual element to it.

5. Finances illustrate how much faith we have in God

The prophet Malachi said in Malachi 3:10, “Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this, says the LORD Almighty, and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it.”

Our willingness to give tithe and offerings is a way of testing God’s faithfulness in keeping His word and demonstrates our trust in God’s provision and blessings.

I have been a Christ follower for almost fifty years and I have never seen a person regret giving their tithes to the Lord.

6. Finances reveal how much love we have for the church

Paul said in 2 Corinthians 9:7, “Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”

Generous giving to the Church reflects our love and commitment to the body of Christ. Consequently, what we financially invest in reveals what we love.

7. Finances reveal our ability to manage our life and ministry

Jesus said in Luke 16:10-11, “Whoever can be trusted with very little can also be trusted with much, and whoever is dishonest with very little will also be dishonest with much.”

Faithful management in small things indicates our capability to handle greater responsibilities in life and ministry. If God cannot trust us to properly manage 100 dollars, He will not entrust us to manage 1,000 dollars.

8. Finances determine how much God could trust us with spiritual riches

In Luke 16:11, Jesus teaches, “So if you have not been trustworthy in handling worldly wealth, who will trust you with true riches?”

This demonstrates the importance Jesus placed on financial stewardship. He reveals that how we manage material wealth is a crucial test of our trustworthiness for greater spiritual responsibilities. Thus, our handling of earthly resources directly impacts God’s ability to entrust us with spiritual riches and responsibilities. This highlights the significant connection between our financial integrity and our spiritual maturity.

9. Finances reflect our gratitude for God’s provision

In Deuteronomy 8:18, Moses reminds us, “But remember the LORD your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your ancestors, as it is today.”

By recognizing God as the ultimate source of our ability to generate wealth, our financial choices should reflect gratitude for His provision and blessings, demonstrating our acknowledgment of His ongoing faithfulness and covenant with us.

10. Finances demonstrate our willingness to support those in need

Proverbs 19:17 says, “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the LORD, and he will reward them for what they have done.”

Our willingness to use our resources to help those in need reveals our compassion and commitment to loving God and our neighbors as we love ourselves (Matthew 22:37-40).