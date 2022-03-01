The all-out assault on our children

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Satan is not just trying to silence the next generation. He is seeking to wipe it out, declaring an all-out war on our children.

They are being slaughtered in the womb. They are being kidnapped and sold into sex slavery. They are being raped and abused and neglected and used. They are being brainwashed by their teachers and bullied by their peers. They are lost and lonely, depressed and suicidal. They cut themselves and kill themselves. Their innocence is being robbed and their security is being stolen.

Without exaggeration, we can say that no generation in American history has been subject to such a concerted, demonic attack. Just put yourself in the place of a child today, starting your dangerous journey to adulthood from within the womb. From the moment of conception, your life is at risk. Will you make it out of the womb, or will you be like the multiplied millions who have been cut down before they could breathe their first official breath?

The demonic attack against you is especially acute if you are a black baby. You have less than a 75% chance of making it out of the womb alive because of abortion. If you are a black baby conceived in New York City, you have less than a 50% chance of making it out of the womb alive. As a result, “According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, abortion kills more black people than HIV, homicide, diabetes, accident, cancer, and heart disease … combined.” Can anyone spare some tears?

Let’s look at some nationwide trends, affecting tens of millions of young people.

We’ll start with suicide. One website explains:

Suicide is the SECOND leading cause of death for ages 10–24.

Suicide is the SECOND leading cause of death for college-age youth and ages 12–18.

More teenagers and young adults die from suicide than from cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza, and chronic lung disease, COMBINED.

Each day in our nation, there are an average of over 3,703 attempts by young people grades 9–12. If these percentages are additionally applied to grades 7 & 8, the numbers would be higher.5

Along with issues like suicide, another website explains that, in the next 24 hours in the United States:

2,795 teenage girls will become pregnant.

15,006 teens will use drugs for the first time.

3,506 teens will run away.

2 teens will be murdered.

What about children being sexually abused?

During a one-year period in the U.S., 16% of youth ages 14 to 17 had been sexually victimized;

Over the course of their lifetime, 28% of U.S. youth ages 14 to 17 had been sexually victimized;

Children are most vulnerable to CSA [child sexual abuse] between the ages of 7 and 13.

Even more shockingly, “according to a 2003 National Institute of Justice report, 3 out of 4 adolescents who have been sexually assaulted were victimized by someone they knew well.” And in a major, government-sponsored report, “Among the eye-opening statistics shared,” was the fact that “one website on Tor hosted 1.3 million images depicting children subjected to violent sexual abuse.”

Focusing on the incalculable damage done by porn,

64% of young people, ages 13–24, actively seek out pornography weekly or more often.

Porn sites receive more website traffic in 2020 than Twitter, Instagram, Netflix, Zoom, Pinterest, and LinkedIn & Twitter combined.

Recorded child sexual exploitation (known as “child porn”) is one of the fastest-growing online businesses.

624,000+ child porn traders have been discovered online in the U.S.13

Is your heart bursting yet?

Is your holy blood boiling now? To every parent reading these words, to every educator, to every coach or mentor, to every big brother or sister, to every responsible adult or older teen, I ask: Isn’t it time to say, “Enough is enough!”? Isn’t it time to shout from the rooftops, “Not on my watch!”?

Even the effects of social media can be devastating for young people, as they literally become addicted to digital stimuli. Some of the negative side effects include depression, anxiety, sleep deprivation and communication issues.

What, then, must we do to protect the most vulnerable ones in our society? How do we save them from a demonically planned destiny and send them out to fulfill their God-given future? It starts right here, with each of us. It starts with holy indignation. With broken hearts. With godly determination. With Holy Spirit resolve. It starts right here with every one of us doing what we can to turn this sickeningly destructive tide. Satan must take his hands off our children!

How this, too, smacks of the influence of Jezebel. Jezebel represents the spirit of baby killing — in past generations, inspiring parents to burn their babies on idol altars and today, inspiring them to snuff out their little ones in the womb. She represents the spirit of radical feminism: hating men, mocking motherhood, and despising the traditional family structure. And Jezebel represents the spirit of seduction, drawing youngsters into sexual activity and selling them into slavery. She is out to annihilate our kids.

So, to every demonic spirit who is dead set on destroying our children, we say, “Take your hands off our kids! They belong to us, not to you, and you will not destroy their lives. We declare this together in Jesus’ name!” Then, in the sight of God, pledge yourself afresh to be the guardians of your children. Your words must be backed by your actions.

We must not downplay the urgency of the hour. The matter is grave, and we cannot underestimate the intensity of the battle. We must be tenacious in God if we are to win the war for our children.

