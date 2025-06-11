Home Opinion The antidote to the devil’s schemes on church division

As a follower of Christ, I’ve seen firsthand how division can tear at the heart of a church, weakening our witness and grieving the Holy Spirit.

Recently, our local church family has been rocked by internal disputes, and it weighed heavily on my heart. The enemy thrives on sowing discord among believers, but God’s Word offers a clear path to unity through brotherly love, humility, and discernment. As Paul urges in Ephesians 4:1-3, we are called to live worthy of our calling, being “completely humble and gentle; patient, bearing with one another in love.” This is our antidote to the devil’s schemes.

The Bible is unequivocal about the dangers of division. In 1 Corinthians 1:10, Paul pleads for believers to “agree with one another” and allow “no divisions among you.” He addressed a Corinthian church fractured by loyalty to different leaders, a scenario all too familiar today. Whether it’s gossip, pride, or rejecting godly leadership, these behaviors stem from the enemy, whose very name, diabolos, means “to divide” or “throw against.” Proverbs 6:16-19 even lists “one who sows discord among brothers” as an abomination to God. Yet, Scripture doesn’t just diagnose the problem; it provides the cure: love without hypocrisy, honoring one another, and clinging to what is good (Romans 12:9-10).

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

So, how do we practically combat division?

First, we must cultivate humility and love. Pride fuels conflict, but a humble heart listens without judgment and serves others selflessly — whether through encouraging a struggling believer or discipling someone new.



Second, we pursue reconciliation. Matthew 18:15-17 instructs us to address offenses privately and lovingly, not through gossip. Colossians 3:13 reminds us to forgive as Christ forgave us. I’ve learned this isn’t easy — our fierce independence often rebels against submission or forgiveness — but it’s God’s way. I had the opportunity to put these principles into practice and called a sister in Christ to discuss the controversy. I was hesitant at first, thinking it would be ineffectual, but was pleasantly surprised. She listened humbly, responded truthfully, and we came into agreement about the best way forward. It was truly one of the most rewarding experiences of my Christian walk to heal a rift that the enemy tried to convince me was impossible.

Honoring church leadership is another critical step. Hebrews 13:17 calls us to “have confidence in your leaders and submit to their authority” because they watch over us. Nowadays, our egos often hinder our ability to accept the authority of others. Spouses struggle to submit to one another, let alone listen to a pastor. However, I recall my own experience with Pastor Jack Hibbs when I sought his advice on how to address my daughter’s rebellious behavior. He insisted that we needed to stand firm on the Word of the Lord. No compromise, and the Lord would bring victory. Honestly, it was a challenging road, but he was absolutely right. Three years later, my daughter gave her life to the Lord and was transformed. Submission doesn’t mean blind agreement; leaders must align with Scripture. But when they do, we must listen, support, and pray for them, making their work a joy, not a burden.

We must also guard against divisive influences. Romans 16:17-18 warns of those who cause divisions through smooth talk and flattery, serving their own agendas. Discernment is key — testing teachings against Scripture, as the Bereans did in Acts 17:11 — and avoiding alliances with those who stir up conflict. Sometimes, reconciliation fails because someone rejects godly counsel; however, we can still protect unity by maintaining our distance from persistent division.

Finally, we must center on Christ and guard our words. As 1 Corinthians 1:10 emphasizes, unity flows from rallying around Jesus, not personalities or agendas. James 3:5-6 compares the tongue to a spark that ignites a forest fire. Gossip about leaders or divisive issues can destroy a church, but words that build up, as Ephesians 4:29 instructs, foster healing and unity.

I challenge you to reflect: Is there a situation in your church, perhaps with leadership or a divisive influence, where you can promote unity? This week, take one step: reach out to reconcile with someone, pray for your church’s unity, write an encouraging note to a pastor, or refuse to engage in divisive talk.



Satan’s scheme is to divide, but God’s plan is to unite us in love. Let’s choose His way and strengthen the body of Christ together.