The battle for America's soul is real

With the 2024 presidential election underway, our nation's toxic temperature will continue to rise, making it critically important for leaders in the Church and all people of faith to step up, take a stand and speak the truth, even if it means facing opposition.

We are in the “fog of war,” a military term that applies here. We’ve become disorientated and overloaded in this battle for our nation. We’ve lost our situational awareness. We can't see the enemy, the frontlines or even distinguish between friend and foe.

We live in a time where what is wrong is called right, and what is right is considered wrong. Everything is backwards. We’re experiencing historic moments that, when studied in hindsight, will show the battle for this country’s soul.

God has blessed our nation in its darkest hours, as it fought diverse enemies bent on destroying our freedoms. However, today, few are willing to stand fast against the equally destructive forces of darkness threatening to engulf our land again. We’ve grown accustomed to God’s abundant grace and become careless with our freedom — unwilling to sacrifice to maintain such treasure.

Where is our freedom?

As a nation, we celebrate and enjoy freedom of speech, press and religion, proclaiming ourselves to be the freest nation in the world.

But is that still true? Where is our freedom today? Our forefathers' sacrifices will be in vain if we don't stand for what's right and just for America now before it’s too late.

America has lost its mind. If the United States of America has lost its way, what hope does the rest of the world have?

Peter, a key leader in the early church, wrote, "Be sober-minded. Be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour (1 Peter 5:8).” His warning is stark. Imagine someone saying they're going to destroy your life, your marriage, and your family. The Bible, our manual, talks about good and evil, the weapons of warfare and the enemy's plans. Satan is real. He’s a lying, deceitful, scheming, slandering and devious figure. We must be vigilant and aware of his influence.

There are wicked forces vying for our attention, aiming to lure our minds and secure our devotion to everything except God.

Sadly, Gallup data shows that belief in God in the U.S. has dipped to 81%, a historic low, down six percent from 2017.

With that, many Americans fail to sufficiently contemplate the reality of God's providence, his always-guiding hand in affairs. And for those who do attend church, many pastors play it safe, avoiding preaching and teaching on cultural issues, fearing a swift cancel culture counterattack. This is dangerous. It’s a pastor’s responsibility to warn their flocks and share biblical wisdom about what’s impacting them and their families, acting as the "watchmen on the wall.”

United we stand, divided we fall

Following the failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, R. Albert Mohler Jr., noted the deep political tensions and high stakes of the 2024 election, and stressed that Christians should not succumb to political desperation because our faith is grounded in the principles of divine sovereignty and human responsibility. He’s right. When people lose or have no faith in God, they tend to worship government and politics becomes their idol.

While both principles are crucial to the Christian worldview, divine sovereignty is paramount, and human actions occur within God's overarching providence. Why is this important to note? It was God alone who can prevent the unthinkable from happening. His providence at that Pennsylvania rally shooting is clearly seen through the matter of a few millimeters.

This is a pivotal and fragile time in our nation’s history. It's time for people of faith and conviction to speak out boldly. America was built on the principles of freedom and justice, and we must fight to preserve these values.

When I visit war memorials in Washington, D.C., I see how average Americans fought and bled for “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” The only battle for the soul of our nation is real, but with God’s guidance and our collective voices and actions, we can reclaim the true spirit of America.