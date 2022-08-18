The best Christian podcasts to follow in 2022

Are you looking for the best Christian podcasts to follow this year? When you do a search online with Google, Bing, and other search engines, you'll find there is a podcast for pretty much everything under the sun: news, gaming, politics, faith, sports, family, parenting, and so many more.

If you're anything like me, I love to read blogs and listen to podcasts. It’s a great way to learn new things, grow in your faith, be challenged, and find encouragement.

I know it can be hard trying to sort through Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts, trying to find solid, trustworthy Christian podcasts to follow. It’s my goal that this blog post helps narrow down that search for you! These are podcasts I have listened to personally or my friends in ministry have told me about that are of great repute.

Why should I listen to Christian podcasts?

This is a valid question. As a follower of Jesus, why wouldn’t I want to listen to Christian podcasts? I have learned that the more I grow in my faith the more I hunger for truth. Christian podcasts are a great way to hear the truth from wherever you are in the world. That’s one of the best things about podcasts. You can listen anywhere at any time.

These are 8 Christian podcasts you won’t regret following!

They are listed in no specific order.

8 Christian podcasts you should follow right now

Think Eternity with Matt Brown

Podcast description from the Think Eternity website: “We know most people are overwhelmed by the cares and pressures of life. Each week on ‘Think Eternity with Matt Brown’ we help you live with fulfillment, focus, passion and purpose.”

Sports Spectrum Podcast

Podcast description from the Sports Spectrum website: “Hosted by former ESPN senior producer Jason Romano, the Sports Spectrum Podcast is an interview-driven show that features stories on the intersection of faith and sports.”

The Conversation Podcast

Podcast description from the Adam Weber’s website: “The Conversation Podcast is just that: life-giving conversations between Adam and his guests about the good, bad, and otherwise in life, leadership, and loving others well—it’s the story behind the story told through the eyes of household names, everyday people, and everyone in between, showing that truly everyone has wisdom to offer if we’re willing to ask the right questions and listen in.”

Edifi with Billy Hallowell

Podcast description from the Billy Hallowell’s website: “Faith. Culture. Hope. Life. Longtime journalist and commentator Billy Hallowell has covered thousands of the biggest faith and culture stories. Now, he's diving into weekly headlines, sitting down with celebrities, authors, pastors, and influencers, and exploring how to enrich and 'edifi' our lives.”

Hey! It’s The Luskos

Podcast description from the AccessMore website: “Sit down with pastors and authors Levi and Jennie Lusko for an unfiltered look at the madness of the Lusko's life, marriage, ministry, faith, grief, and growth that goes on behind the scenes. (It may or may not include: product reviews, coffee recommendations, Disney hacks and all the things that make life wonderful). Hosted by Pastors of Fresh Life Church, and authors of best selling book Through The Eyes of a Lion, I Declare War, Swipe Right and The Fight to Flourish.”

The Christine Cain Equip & Empower Podcast

Podcast description from the Christine Cain’s website: “In this noisy world, so many things compete for our attention. It’s easy to lose sight of God and His Word in the midst of all the noise. I started this podcast because I love helping people crank up the volume on the voice, wisdom, love, healing and grace of God in their own lives.



This podcast is a power-packed, weekly dose of encouragement that will fire up your faith and equip you to walk in your purpose.”

Game Changer Podcast

Podcast description from the Game Changer Podcast Youtube Channel: “Game Changer Podcast is a faith-based podcast hosted by David & Diana Villa, CEO & CFO of iPD Agency in Tampa, FL. In this podcast, David, Diana, and their team discuss topics from the Bible and the teachings of the Lord that we can apply to our daily lives, as well as in the workplace. If you would like to join us live, the LIVE episode premieres each weekday at 8:30 AM EST on YouTube.”

Revival Town Podcast

Podcast description from the Revival Town Podcast website: “A lighthearted podcast that highlights people + movements around the globe who are making a difference.”

Conclusion

There are a ton of Christian podcasts out there to choose from. I hope this list has helped you narrow down your search for the next podcast you want to dive into!

