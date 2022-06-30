Chaos, rage, firebombs: Is more violence against pregnancy centers on the way?

Before the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision came down on June 24, numerous attacks had already unfolded against pro-life pregnancy centers and churches.

With chaos and consternation abounding, the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade could spark increased chaos.

What has unfolded thus far — and what's to come? Christian Post reporter Ryan Foley joins "The Inside Story" to break it all down. Listen to the episode (and subscribe to the podcast):

The Inside Story takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

