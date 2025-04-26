Home Opinion The Bible reading plan that changed my spiritual life

If you're like most Christians, you've probably tried to read through the Bible at some point — and maybe you've fallen off track.

Maybe you started strong but got bogged down in Leviticus. Or perhaps you're in that frustrating cycle where you keep restarting Genesis every few months.

What if I told you I've discovered a Bible reading approach that's not just sustainable, but actually addictive? One that will transform your daily Scripture time from a duty into something you genuinely look forward to?



Why most Bible reading plans fail

A quick search reveals countless different varieties of Bible-in-a-year reading plans. Some offer printable worksheets, others provide audiobook companions, and all promise to guide you through Scripture systematically.

Don't get me wrong—I'm sure those are all great. Truth be told, ANY Bible reading plan that you make and stick to is a fantastic plan, at least for you.

But there's a reason so many well-intentioned Bible reading journeys fizzle out by February:

Cold starts are difficult: Diving straight into complex passages like Leviticus or Hebrews first thing in the morning can be jarring. Linear reading lacks variety: Reading straight through can mean weeks in challenging sections with no relief. Missing the big picture: Reading isolated sections makes it harder to see connections across Scripture. Duty without delight: Reading becomes a checkbox rather than a relationship.

Because it's important, as Protestants, that we truly be Sola Scriptura. And to do that, we can't be "Some o’ Scriptura" or "None o’ Scriptura."

If we believe this book truly IS the Word of God, we should be reading it, ALL of it, regularly — including the parts we're less familiar with.



Enter the 5122 Bible reading plan

I want to share the Scripture reading plan that helped me work through the Bible for the first time as a new believer — a plan that fundamentally changed my relationship with God's Word.

Warning: This plan is intensive. It involves reading 10 chapters of Scripture PER DAY. Depending on the section you're in, that can be a lot.

But if you want to engage with the text and drink deeply from it, experiencing Scripture from different angles each day as one comprehensive multi-millennial story, I think you're going to love it.

Think of it like spiritual leg day. Except every day is leg day.

And the weights you're lifting are God's Word.

And God is your trainer.

The 5122 Plan Explained

The plan is called 5122 (five-one-two-two), which helps you remember its structure. Every day you read:

5 Psalms.

1 chapter of Proverbs.

2 chapters of the Old Testament.

2 chapters of the New Testament.

You read straight through each section in linear fashion. When you reach the end of a book (like Psalms), you start over from the beginning.

I didn't invent this plan. It was taught to me by my friend Garrett, a husband, father, and former Air Force B2 bomber test pilot — one of the handful of men who has blessed me most on my Christian walk.

When we met in mid-2023, he asked if I was reading Scripture daily. When I said no, he explained why that was a problem and taught me this reading plan.

From Tarot Cards to 10 chapters a day



As a relatively new Christian, I initially thought reading ten chapters daily would be overwhelming. So I shelved Garrett's suggestion.

But a couple months later, I had a convicting realization: I used to spend up to an hour daily on New Age practices like studying tarot cards—something I did religiously for two years (pun intended).

Why wasn't I devoting at least that much time to my Christian faith?

Without a good answer, I committed to the 5-1-2-2 plan. And you know what? I loved it. No one was more surprised than me, which is why I'm thrilled to share it with you today.

The daily warm-up: Psalms and Proverbs





Starting with Psalms and Proverbs is like warming up before hitting the heavy weights. Here's why this sequence is brilliant:

Psalms engage your heart first. The Bible isn't as immediately readable as a modern novel — that's not its purpose. Even faithful modern translations reflect thought patterns and language that's 2,000 years old or more.

Starting in Psalms connects you emotionally before tackling more complex texts. These poetic outpourings of joy, sorrow, triumph, anguish, grief and praise are immediately relatable. Reading five Psalms daily connects you to your own human experience of suffering and longing for God in a visceral way.

Proverbs engages your mind next. Moving into Proverbs shifts from emotion to intellect. Rather than extended theological discourse, Proverbs offers practical wisdom in digestible portions. Most are straightforward, and you'll likely find at least one daily proverb that relates to something you're currently facing.

As a man, reading the words of the father-son duo of King David and King Solomon nearly every day became a special treat — learning wisdom from two of history's greatest leaders.

This Psalms-to-Proverbs progression engages both your emotional and intellectual faculties, preparing you to read the rest of Scripture. My friend Garrett described it as "tilling the soil of our minds and hearts so the Word can be planted in us."

The main workout: Old and New Testament in parallel





With heart and mind prepared, you'll find it easier to engage with the language of Scripture in the Old and New Testament readings.

Starting at Genesis 1 and Matthew 1, you read forward linearly through both testaments. This creates a powerful experience as you watch both narratives unfold in parallel.

Day 1, you'll read about both the creation of the cosmos and the birth of Christ. Creation and redemption side by side! And as I progressed, I discovered other remarkable parallels:

Reading about building the Tabernacle in Leviticus alongside John 3.

Encountering the Messianic prophecy of Isaiah 53, the same day as Hebrews 11 and the "cloud of witnesses."

These connections blew my mind. It was like walking through a gallery of the Bible's great heroes and seeing Christ as their inheritor and fulfillment. All while continuing to sing songs and learn godly wisdom through daily Psalms and Proverbs.

And the best part, these are just the connections that I remember! You’ll undoubtedly find your own.

The practical details

When you reach the end of a book, simply start over. With 150 Psalms at 5 per day, you'll restart Psalms monthly. Proverbs has 31 chapters, perfect for a chapter a day. (Pro tip: Give Psalm 119 its own day due to length, and both books will align to a 31-day cycle.)

With the New Testament's 260 chapters and the Old Testament's 748 chapters (minus Psalms and Proverbs), you'll complete the New Testament about three times before finishing the Old Testament once.

In just over a year, you'll have read:

Psalms and Proverbs 12x each.

The New Testament 2x.

The Old Testament 1x.

This creates a richer, more nourishing experience than a straight linear reading.

My personal Bible study setup



A few practical notes that might help you:

Highlighting: I highlight as I read, which helps me find passages later when I return to them. (I use these highlighters) Flag bookmarks: I use small adhesive flags to mark my place in each section. Each day after reading, I advance the flag two chapters to mark the next day's stopping point. (I use these flags) Bible translation: My daily reader is the NASB1995, which balances modern language with a formal, biblical feel. Dr. James White suggests the Legacy Standard Bible as the perfected NASB, which might be my next one. (I use this NASB Bible.) Avoid study Bibles initially: For my first 5122 read-through, I specifically chose a Bible without study notes to focus on God's Word itself before diving deeper with commentaries.

The challenge: Start your spiritual leg day

So there it is: 5122 in all its glory. Five Psalms, one Proverb, two Old Testament chapters, and two New Testament chapters daily — 10 chapters total.

This isn't about checking boxes or following rules. It's about immersing yourself in God's Word from multiple angles simultaneously, allowing His truth to wash over you day after day.

The best Bible reading plan is the one YOU stick with. Whether that's 5122 or something else entirely, the important thing is consistency and commitment.

If you've struggled to maintain a regular Bible reading habit, I encourage you to try this approach. It transformed my relationship with Scripture, and I believe it could do the same for you.

Originally published at The Will Spencer Podcast.