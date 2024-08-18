Home Opinion The Christian case for backing Israel

The Bible vividly portrays Israel as a central theme in God's plan for humanity. It is woven historically through the covenant of Abraham to launch a nation, maintained through the promises given to King David and his ancestors, and ultimately consummated in redemption through Jesus Christ, the Messiah.

Today, millions of Protestants and Catholics find the biblical significance of Israel compelling and enduring, influencing their perspectives and steadfast support for the nation.

One of the most significant sources of controversy and division in recent times has been the debate over distinguishing between supporting Israel as a nation and supporting the Jewish people as God's chosen ones. This debate has led to considerable confusion and has attracted significant attention.

However, it's essential to recognize that the two are deeply intertwined. Our support should be approached from a spiritual perspective, not merely as a political issue.

But what does it mean to say we support Israel in today’s geo-political climate?

I agree with my colleague, Dr. Jeff Myers, president of Summit Ministries and author of Should Christians Support Israel? that supporting Israel does not mean Christians are obligated to endorse every policy or action the nation commits around the world.

As Christians, we have theological and practical reasons to stand in solidarity with Israel. But let us remember that our unwavering devotion is not directed at Israel but towards God Himself.

Reason #1: Stand for the promises given by God to Israel

From the rise of Abram (later Abraham) in Genesis 12:1-3, 13:14-17, 15:18-21, 17:7-8, to the calling of Moses by God to deliver His people from the Egyptians, “to bring them up out of that land into a good and spacious land (i.e., Israel)” (Exodus 3:8), the Jews have a God-given right to the Holy land. In Deuteronomy 1:8, Moses conveys the word of the Lord to Israel, “See, I have set the land before you. Go in and take possession of the land that the Lord swore to your fathers, to Abraham, to Isaac, and to Jacob, to give to them and to their offspring after them.”

Furthermore, God announced to Israel, “I will make you as a light for the nations, that my salvation may reach to the end of the earth” (Isaiah 49:6). Clearly, through the prophet Isaiah, God chose Israel to be a beacon of hope, truth, and divine revelation to the entire world. Israel was intended to demonstrate God’s justice, mercy, and holiness — to other nations through their devotion, worship, and distinctive laws.

Reason #2: Stand against antisemitism

Another crucial reason is to oppose the antisemitism directed at Israel and Jews globally. As we speak up for Israel’s right to exist and defend herself, we are also fighting against the hate speech, discrimination, and violence that is being directed at the Jewish people as a religious and ethnic group all over the world (see Proverbs 31:8-9; Isaiah 40:1-2; Matthew 10:32-33).

The Economist referred to the invasion of Israel by Hamas soldiers on October 7, 2023, as the “bloodiest in Israel’s history.” With the carnage of victims, from infants to women with their breasts cut off and burned alive, we have seen incidents of antisemitism surge globally with no end in sight.

And yet, despite the surge of antisemitism after October 7 by Hamas, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has maintained its strict orders of engagement. Dr. Myers, in his book, “Should Christians Support Israel,” sheds some light on this, “In its defense at the ICJ, Israel said that not only did it not intentionally target Palestinian civilians in Gaza but that hostilities were decreasing as Israel achieved its stated war goals. It said that in addition to its strict rules of engagement, it had actively provided humanitarian assistance in Gaza through opening a dozen bakeries that produced two million loaves of bread a day, delivering its own water to Gaza through two pipelines … and facilitating six field hospitals and two floating hospitals with more being constructed … evacuating the ill and wounded through the Rafah border crossing and has distributed tents, winter equipment, fuel, and cooking gas.”

Despite the widespread misinformation alleging that the IDF is engaging in genocide, it's essential to recognize that Israel's conflict with Hamas (not with the Palestinian people) is primarily a matter of self-defense and is consistent with international law.

Reason #3: Stand for democracy in the Middle East

Israel is a strategic ally of the United States and the only country in the Middle East that shares our values and freedoms and seeks to advance the human rights of all people.

And yet, Israel is bombarded (almost daily) by attacks from terrorist groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, al-Qaeda, and others, who fire rockets and incite violence against Israeli civilians in an attempt to wipe out Israel’s existence and for any hope of democracy to take root in the Middle East.

Israel is frequently criticized, condemned, and isolated by the international community for its defense actions, while the aggression and atrocities of its enemies are often overlooked or justified. It's often overlooked that in 2005, Israel ceded control of the Gaza Strip in an attempt to ease tensions among Palestinians and foster peace in the region. However, shortly after that, Hamas took charge of Gaza, using it as a base for launching terrorist attacks against both Israel and the Palestinian people.

Amjad Taha, an expert in Strategic Political Affairs in the Middle East, said this in an interview with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, “The Muslim Brotherhood is where the al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, Hamas in Gaza, and ISIS in Syria emerged from … They are against women’s rights, promoting antisemitism, and they are against diversity in all of our countries, and they glorify death. Hamas, al-Qaeda, ISIS, and all other forms of The Muslim Brotherhood, unfortunately, were allowed to govern in Gaza. And when they did so, they waged war against their own people. Kidnapped members of the Palestinian Authority when they came into power and killed 500 Muslims from the Fatah Palestinian movement.”

By advocating for Israel’s rights as a nation, you are acknowledging its sovereignty and defending its right to protect itself from such threats from its bordering neighbors and terrorists.

Reason #4: Stand for peace for Israel in the Middle East

Psalm 122:6 reads, “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem! May they be secure who love you!” In his letter to the Romans, Paul declared that his “heart’s desire and prayer to God” was for the Jews to be saved (10:1).

Although Israel has not always fulfilled its purpose as a conduit of God’s truth, it will one day become a “vision of future glory” (Isaiah 60:3) that will house God’s presence and divine blessing to all the world. According to the prophetic scriptures Zechariah 14:1-21, Revelation 19:11-16, and 22:12-13, it is affirmed that Jesus will return to Jerusalem in the future to establish His Kingdom on earth. We must never lose sight of this as we pray for the salvation of Jews!

That's why it's crucial to show support, offer prayers, and advocate for the peace and stability of Israel as it strives to thrive in a challenging region surrounded by enemies intent on its destruction.

By supporting Israel, we are obeying God's will and aligning ourselves with His promises, purposes, and plans for the world.

May we not abandon our call to do what is right and stand with Israel by obediently following the written words of the prophet Isaiah, who declared: " For Zion's sake I will not keep silent, and for Jerusalem's sake I will not be quiet, until her righteousness goes forth as brightness, and her salvation as a burning torch" (Isaiah 62:1).