Home Opinion The hidden way God opens career doors

Many job seekers today are discouraged. They apply for dozens of jobs, hear nothing back, and begin to wonder if something is wrong with them, or with the market. At the same time, employers insist they can’t find the right people. What is happening in the job market? Behind the scenes, a major shift is taking place: the rise of quiet hiring and the expansion of the hidden job market.

In this article, we will examine how this shift aligns with a biblical understanding of calling and stewardship, and how God typically guides vocational paths.

What is quiet hiring?

Quiet hiring refers to how organizations meet talent needs without publicly posting jobs. Instead of advertising open roles, employers often expand responsibilities for trusted employees, reassign internal staff into new roles, upskill or reskill workers, use contractors or project-based help, or reach out directly to people in their networks using tools like LinkedIn.com.

From a job seeker’s perspective, it can feel like opportunities have disappeared. In reality, many roles are filled quietly before they are ever posted on job boards.

The hidden job market: Where most opportunities actually exist

Closely related to quiet hiring is the hidden job market, which comprises jobs filled through relationships and referrals, informal conversations, internal promotions, recruiter outreach, or project work that evolves into a role.

Estimates vary, but many studies suggest that 60–80% of jobs are filled this way, especially in leadership, professional, ministry, and mission-driven roles. Quiet hiring has dramatically expanded this reality.

A biblical reframing of calling

Scripture doesn’t present calling as a posted position waiting to be applied for.

David was tending sheep.

Moses was shepherding in Midian.

Peter was fishing.

Nehemiah was serving as a cupbearer.

God calls people while they are faithfully stewarding what is already in their hands.

“Whoever is faithful with very little will also be faithful with much” (Luke 16:10).

Quiet hiring mirrors this biblical pattern. Increased responsibility follows demonstrated faithfulness, not public announcements.

Stewardship Comes Before Expansion

In Jesus’ parable of the talents, the master rewards stewardship, not potential.

“You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things” (Matthew 25:21).

In today’s marketplace, quiet hiring often looks like expanded responsibilities, problem-solving beyond one’s formal role, and trust being extended before a title or raise appears. When someone proves faithful, capable, and trustworthy in what they’re given, greater authority naturally follows.

Why God’s Work Often Remains Hidden

The hidden job market reflects a deeper spiritual reality. God often works quietly before He works publicly.

“The steps of a person are ordered by the Lord” (Proverbs 16:9).

Calling is rarely revealed all at once. It unfolds through obedience, experience, reflection, and community. Many roles come into focus only after conversations about your gifts and the needs you can help meet.

Gifts are given for service, not self-advancement

Scripture consistently teaches that gifts are entrusted for the benefit of others.

“Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace” (1 Peter 4:10).

Quiet hiring favors people who focus on solving real problems, serving the mission, and leading without needing a title. This aligns closely with a Christian view of vocation.

Why relationships matter so much

God often does His most formative work through relationships. Throughout Scripture, mentors, communities, trusted voices, and seemingly ordinary conversations become the means through which guidance, opportunity, and calling are revealed. Growth and direction rarely happen in isolation.

This matters even more in a culture where the average adult now spends four or more hours a day on a smartphone. Despite constant digital connection, many people report feeling more isolated, not less. Online interaction cannot fully replace the depth, trust, and discernment that develop through face-to-face presence and shared life.

The hidden job market reflects this same reality. Many meaningful opportunities are not posted publicly; they emerge through conversations, referrals, and shared mission. When approached with humility, curiosity, and a desire to serve, networking becomes something far deeper than self-promotion. It becomes a faithful participation in how God so often works — through real people, real relationships, and timely encounters.

How your devices can support real relationships

While digital tools can never replace face-to-face relationships, they can support discovery when used with intention. In a quiet hiring environment, where opportunities often emerge through trust, shared mission, and informal conversations, your online presence becomes a bridge to real relationships, not a replacement for them.

Because quiet hiring relies heavily on recruiter searches and relationship-based discovery, your LinkedIn profile functions less like a traditional résumé and more like a calling statement. It helps the right people recognize how you might serve a need they are already trying to solve. Here are three practical ways to strengthen that signal.

1. First, lead with value, not a job title



Your headline and summary should communicate the problems you help solve and the strengths you bring, rather than simply listing your current role. For example:

Strategic Product Marketing Analyst | B2C Consumer Products — Market Assessment, Competitive Positioning, Go-to-Market Strategy

Church Leadership & Discipleship Strategist — Building volunteer teams, small groups, and sustainable ministry systems

Operations & Process Improvement Leader — Streamlining workflows, improving efficiency, and scaling growing organizations

2. Second, describe outcomes rather than duties



In your experience section, emphasize results, impact, and transferable skills — not task lists. Quiet hiring decisions are often driven by a single question: “Can this person help us with what we need right now?” For example:

Instead of: Coordinated weekly staff meetings and managed schedules, try: Improved team coordination and on-time project delivery by streamlining communication and scheduling processes

Instead of: Provided pastoral care and oversaw volunteers, try: Strengthened volunteer engagement and retention by developing clear roles, training pathways, and relational leadership practices.

3. Third, make your calling visible



Your profile should communicate your gifts, skills, and sense of purpose — not just your career history. People are far more likely to reach out when they can clearly see how you might serve a need that hasn’t yet been fully defined. For example:

Instead of: Open to new opportunities in ministry or nonprofit work, try: Passionate about helping churches and mission-driven organizations develop leaders, build healthy systems, and align people with their God-given gifts and callings

How Career Fit Test™ supports the quiet hiring reality

As part of the Career Fit Test™ Premium Report, users receive a LinkedIn profile checklist designed to help translate their skills, strengths, and calling into a profile that supports genuine discovery and relationship-based opportunity in the hidden job market.

In the hidden job market, people who understand their transferable, personal, and content skills and how to communicate those strengths have a distinct advantage.

The Career Fit Test™ helps individuals clarify how they add value beyond job titles, articulate their calling with confidence, and connect their God-given design to real-world needs. This kind of clarity is exactly what quiet hiring rewards.

When roles are shaped around people rather than postings, those who can clearly explain how they serve, solve problems, and steward their gifts stand out.

Learning to search beyond job boards

As we have discussed, only about 20-40% of jobs are advertised on job boards. ChristianCareerCenter.com and ChurchJobsOnline.com are two boards where you can find many ministry and church openings. You will also find many job search articles at these sites that address the hidden job market, faith-based networking, informational interviewing, calling-centered career transitions, and ministry-aligned job searches.

We estimate that 95% of job hunters only use job boards when searching for job openings. Thus, 95% of job hunters apply for 20% of advertised jobs. As you can imagine, the competition is intense.

While many people are aware of networking and finding jobs through friends and family, most lack strategies for accessing the hidden job market, which accounts for 60-80% of jobs. These strategies include using two cover letters that tap into the hidden job market. One of those cover letters is what we call a “personal contact cover letter.” The other is a “direct employer cover letter.” Using these tools can maximize your job search and significantly reduce the time it takes to land the right role.

A Kingdom perspective on success

Scripture defines success differently from our culture. “Whoever can be trusted with very little can also be trusted with much” (Luke 16:10). Quiet hiring and the hidden job market remind us that faithfulness comes before visibility, stewardship before expansion, and calling unfolds over time. God’s work often advances quietly.

Final encouragement

If your job search feels slow or unclear, it may not be a failure. It may be an invitation.

An invitation to clarify your calling, steward your gifts well, engage in meaningful conversations, and trust God’s timing.

God rarely calls people through announcements alone. He calls them through faithfulness, relationships, and obedient stewardship.

That has always been true — long before quiet hiring ever had a name.