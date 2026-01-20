Share

5 things to know after the storming of a Minnesota church by Anti-ICE activists

By Samantha Kamman, Christian Post Reporter
Protesters with a large anti-ICE sign, stand outside of the Henry Bishop Whipple Federal building on January 18, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protesters continued to gather to demonstrate against an ongoing immigration enforcement dubbed "Operation Metro Surge."
Protesters with a large anti-ICE sign, stand outside of the Henry Bishop Whipple Federal building on January 18, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protesters continued to gather to demonstrate against an ongoing immigration enforcement dubbed "Operation Metro Surge." | Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

After activists disrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday over allegations that one of its pastors serves as a federal immigration enforcement agent, the U.S. Department of Justice vowed to investigate potential federal crimes that occurred that day, including potential violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act). 

A crowd of protesters, including members of the Racial Justice Network and Black Lives Matter Minnesota, entered the sanctuary of Cities Church during a worship service. The demonstrators chanted slogans such as "ICE out!" and demanded justice for Renee Good, a 37-year-old woman who was fatally shot on Jan. 7 by a federal immigration officer.

According to the protesters, one of the church’s pastors, David Easterwood, leads a local U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in St. Paul.

Here are five things to know about the anti-ICE protest at Cities Church. 

