Share

How Martin Luther King Jr. Day became a federal holiday

By Michael Gryboski, Editor Twitter
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington DC.
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington DC. | The Christian Post/ Nicole Alcindor

The United States will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, a federal holiday that honors the life and legacy of the prominent slain civil rights movement leader.

A Baptist minister and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, King is known for his advocacy for racial equality, as seen with his organizing major marches and memorable speeches.

The effort to make the third Monday in January, which falls on or roughly around his Jan. 15 birthday, was a multiyear effort that began soon after he was assassinated.

Here are some of the steps that led to the creation of the federal Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, along with some of the resistance to the effort.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.