The Kingdom of God isn't waiting for Sunday to advance when everyone meets at church.

In what might be an inconvenience for many, the spirit realm and the Kingdom of God do not work like that.

The war between the Kingdom of God and the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places (Ephesians 6) does not “cease fire” six days of the week.

The church model, generally speaking, in its current Sunday-centric model is stuck in routine linear time instead of being directed by what is taking place in the spiritual realms, where the Holy Spirit is leading.

To illustrate my point, imagine two armies on Earth warring with each other and one side says to itself: "We are just going to fight and advance on Sundays."

The other army observes this and says to itself: "Our opposing army who is far more powerful than us, who could destroy us quickly if it was to fight us seven days a week, has made a stupid and illogical decision. Let's fight and advance while we can until they figure out how unwise they have been."

I believe this is how Christians and the church are viewed in the spiritual realms because of the Sunday-centric nature of the church.

I also believe that God is calling us to mobilize and get our act together collectively to follow the leading of the Holy Spirit into battle as an army that is available seven days of the week instead of just Sunday. We must also put to use the entire arsenal He has given us through Jesus and His Word.

Practically during the week, church members need to assemble in groups in response to the Holy Spirit's leading for prayer. This requires the establishment of appropriate communication channels to share with other members during the week how the Holy Spirit is leading so they can respond in obedience and advance the Kingdom.

This communication system also needs to be a way for members of the church to rate the level of spiritual resistance they are experiencing at any given time from the enemy so that a group prayer response can be initiated. When several members of the church report a high intensity of resistance from the enemy, I believe a "war room" type response needs to be initiated regardless of what day of the week it is to respond collectively in prayer.

Church as a structured event and routine that compromises the Holy Spirit’s ability to instruct the advancement of the Kingdom of God into the world is not helping it to expand.

God is answering the prayers of committed believers who know that being a true disciple of Jesus is a full-time commitment by bringing the church model into alignment with that reality consistent with the truth of two warring kingdoms that won’t stop until Jesus has won.