The United Nation's dangerous demand

As the anniversary of the October 7th massacre approaches, the United Nations General Assembly is set to vote on a Palestinian draft resolution demanding Israel end "its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" within six months. In placing this resolution before the General Assembly, the U.N. continues its decades-long crusade against Israel and the Jewish People.

The resolution, if passed, would call for the removal of Jews from the Old City of Jerusalem, including the Jewish Quarter — an area that has been inhabited by Jews for millennia. The Old City, including the Western Wall, would fall under the classification of “occupied Palestinian territory” as per the U.N.’s definition, and the Jewish presence would be deemed illegitimate. If, Heaven forbid the resolution was carried out, Jerusalem would be cleansed of Jews.

The upcoming vote represents a direct affront to the Jewish people’s historical and religious ties to Jerusalem. It is an effort, under the guise of international diplomacy, to rewrite history and deny the Jewish People their connection to their ancient homeland.

What is particularly disturbing is that the nations preparing to vote in favor of this resolution include not only Muslim-majority states, many of which have never recognized Israel’s right to exist, but also several nations that identify as Christian. This alliance between Christian-majority nations and Islamist regimes is nothing short of an abomination. Have Christians forgotten what happens to us and our heritage under Muslim rule? The Christian world should take heed: the erosion of Jewish sovereignty in Jerusalem would be equally destructive for Christians in Jerusalem.

Historically, when Jerusalem has fallen under Muslim control, Christian sites have suffered. The Southern Steps, the ancient pathway leading to the Second Temple, were rediscovered and excavated after Israel gained control of Jerusalem in 1967. Prior to this, during periods of Muslim rule, these sites were largely neglected. This pattern of neglect extends to numerous Christian holy sites that have suffered under Islamist governance.

Yet, despite this history, Christian-majority nations seem poised to align with Islamist states in supporting the U.N. resolution, effectively voting to push Jews out of their own holy places. What is being ignored is that this same action puts Christian heritage at risk as well. If Jewish sovereignty over the Old City is removed, Christian sites will likely follow a similar fate.

This resolution isn’t simply about borders or territorial disputes. It strikes at the heart of religious freedom and the preservation of sacred heritage. The Jewish Quarter of the Old City is not just another neighborhood — it is a living testament to Jewish history, culture, and faith. The Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews pray, is situated within this area. To suggest that Jews have no right to live in or govern this space is not only unjust, but it also disregards millennia of Jewish presence in Jerusalem. Christian nations that support this resolution are aligning themselves with regimes that are hostile to religious freedom, the Jewish People and our Christian values.

As the U.N. prepares to cast its vote, it is critical that the world understands what is truly at stake. This is not just a political issue; it is an existential one for the Jewish people and, by extension, for all who value religious freedom and the preservation of sacred sites. The Jewish Quarter of the Old City is an irreplaceable part of Jewish heritage, and no international body should have the right to erase that history.

Jerusalem is too important — spiritually and historically — to be reduced to a pawn in political games. The world must choose wisely.