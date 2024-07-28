Home Opinion This Olympics, pray for the persecuted

As the world’s eyes turn to Paris for the start of the 2024 Summer Olympics — the “Games of the XXXIII Olympiad” as they are officially called — we’ll see the best athletes from 206 nations around the world gather to demonstrate their athletic prowess and competitive spirit.

We join in celebrating the good that international sporting events like the Olympics accomplish by bringing people together from diverse nations and cultures. Countries that are in conflict with one another back home lay that aside in peaceful competition, reminding us of our common humanity no matter our background.

As Christians, we can learn a lot from this mindset. After all, we believe each person is made in the image of God. The Olympics are a good reminder that we should acknowledge God’s love for every human and that the competitors should be valued for who they are as individuals rather than whatever nation they might be representing.

However, we should take more than just that lesson away from this year’s Summer Games.

All 50 nations on Open Doors’ 2024 World Watch List — the annual ranking of the top 50 places where it’s most difficult to follow Jesus — are competing at the Paris Olympics, as well as a team of refugees. As we enjoy the display of athletic excellence and exciting competition, we also need to be attuned to what’s happening to God’s people around the world.

For example, one of the most popular sports in Egypt is soccer, and the men’s team will compete on behalf of their country at the Summer Olympics. And while 9% of the Egypt’s population is Christian, there are no believers playing soccer at the highest level — many believe this is because in many parts of Egypt, Christians are belittled and discriminated against.

Syria’s Olympic team includes equestrian athlete Amre Hamcho, who alongside his family has been targeted by international sanctions for involvement with the Syrian government. This is an important reminder of the violence and instability that has impacted so many lives in Syria, such as ISIS attacks against Syrian Christians. They continue working to recover and rebuild, with the 2023 earthquake compounding those challenges. While Hamcho is not personally responsible for Christian suffering, his presence at the Olympics should cause us to recall the painful decades that Jesus’ followers have experienced in his nation.

Other countries such as Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar and Yemen are sending athletes while grappling with massive instability. Political turmoil and conflict are fueling violence in all of these nations, where Christians are targeted for their faith in Jesus. Of course, the athletes aren’t responsible for the lack of religious freedom in their countries — but their presence at the games should cause us to pay closer attention to the difficult situations for believers in those nations.

Yes, it would be much easier to simply tune in and enjoy this year’s Olympics without thinking about our brothers and sisters who are suffering in so many of the countries that have sent athletes to compete. Even worse would be to watch the events and despair that nothing would change.

Instead, let this summer’s Olympics be a time that we can pray.

I want to challenge you to lift up persecuted believers living in the countries represented by this year’s Summer Olympics athletes. When you see a team member from North Korea compete in a diving event, pray for that person and the Christians living in North Korea, risking their lives to follow Jesus. When you’re watching a boxer from Nigeria, pray for that fighter and for the Christians who are violently attacked in Nigeria. Each time you see a competitor from one of the countries where faith costs the most, take a moment and ask God to be near to His people.

As Christians, we believe in the power of prayer to change things. In his first letter to Timothy, Paul writes: “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness” (v. 1-2).

This is the truth of the matter: All over the world, God’s people want to live peaceful lives, proclaiming the truth of the Gospel without fear. But for people in many of the countries competing in this year’s Summer Olympics, that’s just not possible.

We need to pray!

So please, as you enjoy the Paris Olympics and cheer on the competitors, take time in each event or in each day to intentionally pray for Christians who share your faith, but not your freedom. Open Doors has prepared a prayer guide to help you get started. It can make all the difference in the world.