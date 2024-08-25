Home Opinion Understanding the Christian divide in politics

It's no secret that many Christians are divided about politics: One argues, “How can Christians vote for Trump?” Another shoots back, “You can’t be a Christian and vote Democrat!” And yet another grumbles, “How can you vote for either one?”

To truly understand the division, we must remember three things:

1. Not everyone who claims to be a Christian is a Christian.

2. Many Christians have quenched and grieved the Spirit for so long that they lack discernment.

3. When we fail to make Scripture the final authority, we view politics through different lenses based on experience, ethnicity, faith, priorities, etc.

When it comes to understanding the divide, three groups stand out:

Christians for Kamala

These people are often liberal, and although they claim that they are personally against abortion, they don’t think it is the government's job to interfere. I doubt that God agrees with this position. They also claim that “loving your neighbor” means opening the border. But what about loving your family enough to protect them?

This group claims that they supposedly put character over policy. “Trump is a felon!” is their constant mantra. However, those supporting Trump point out that if he was a Democrat none of this would be happening because the Biden family criminal allegations (all of which are worse than Trump's charges) are being completely glossed over.

Conservatives for Trump

This group understands that God uses imperfect people. As to the charges against Trump’s character, they realize that they are not electing a Pastor-in-Chief but a Commander-in-Chief. They know that Trump is not a racist or a real felon, and that he is exposing the Left’s wickedness.

They believe that Trump’s character is not as important as the Left’s approval of killing the unborn, allowing men to enter women’s locker rooms, and turning a blind eye to trafficking children. They say, “Although character traits should be considered, we are not following people, we are endorsing policy to protect and to defend the nation.”

This group also looks at the solid Christians that Trump surrounds himself with versus Kamala who supports drag queens.

Angry MAGAs

This group shares the same concerns as the conservatives, but they can be more filled with anger than the Spirit. Most are simply tired of the Left’s rhetoric such as, “Trump will destroy democracy and go after his political opponents.” Ironically, that’s exactly what the Biden administration did, and is doing, to Trump.

Like conservatives, they know that the nation is in serious trouble and that something must be done. This group understands that America is weak and woke, and that we are drowning in a cesspool of moral filth. And if something isn't done soon, the hope of regaining lost ground is over. This is where Trump comes in — from securing our borders to protecting us from attacks.

The silent minority

To those who say we should stay out of politics, we must remember that God has given us the political process to make change. If there were no people making a difference, we would be no different than North Korea.

Yes, obviously God is our help — but He often calls us to take action; hence the political process. We need to thank God for those who are making a difference versus shaming them. God gave every King a prophet in the Old Testament, for this very reason … to try and make a difference in the land.

We all compromise to some degree

All sides are guilty of wanting their candidate in office so much so that they will overlook their shortcomings. For instance, a black Republican pastor I know who is voting for Trump told me that he must remain silent about his views, or he’ll lose his congregation.

He added, “My members elect those who are best for ‘our people’.” But, shouldn’t we vote for the one who is best for “all people”? And are you certain that voting for the Left is the best for “your people”?

Approval of the apostates

None of us has perfect political views, myself included; but from my experience, it seems that most people in the Christians for Kamala group are either quenching the Spirit because of compromise or they are not looking at things through a biblical lens.

In this group, many are not genuine believers. They have never repented of their sins and surrendered to Christ. The Bible refers to them as “apostates,” especially the pastors who support abortion and the LGBT platform.

Second Peter 2:2-3 says that “many will follow their depraved conduct and will bring the way of truth into disrepute” (e.g., think drag queen story hour, and rainbow flags on churches). And, “In their greed these teachers will exploit you with fabricated stories.”

Peter concludes, “Their condemnation has long been hanging over them, and their destruction has not been sleeping.” God will not be mocked. We will reap what we sow.

Religion, not relationship

The other two groups also have unbelievers in their midst who have religion but not a relationship. They too must repent and genuinely seek God. This is the main reason that we are divided — we are not united with the Spirit.

God may be allowing this divide so we can apply His Word to our daily lives: “Quick to listen” and “slow to speak,” as well as being gracious in our words and actions. Political views bring out the best and the worst in us. I know I’m a work in progress myself.

Jesus warned that a house divided against itself cannot stand. We are witnessing this very thing happening in America. Christians must repent of their pride and anger, and the church must unite in submission to God before our country faces devastating damages from which it may never recover. The message of the prophets applies to us today: “Return to Me, and I will return to you.”