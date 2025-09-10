Home Opinion What does the Bible say about suicide? Is it a sin?

Suicide is one of the most heartbreaking issues people face. Families grieve, churches wrestle with hard questions, and individuals struggle with despair. We’ll look at what Scripture says about suicide.

Suicide is a sin (but mental illness is real)

Suicide is the willful taking of a life that belongs to God. Human life is sacred because we are made in God’s image (Genesis 1:27). To end our own life is to take into our hands something that belongs to Him.

The sixth commandment says, “You shall not murder” (Exodus 20:13). Suicide is self-murder and falls under this command. Paul also reminds believers, “Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own, for you were bought with a price. So glorify God in your body” (1 Corinthians 6:19–20). Because of these things, Christians have always understood suicide as sinful.

At the same time, it is possible to go too far by treating the issue only in terms of sin and ignoring the reality of mental illness. Many who struggle with depression, anxiety, or other disorders face powerful negative thoughts—sometimes against their will.

Recognizing the sinfulness of suicide must be balanced with compassion for those suffering deeply from mental illness. To shame someone with suicidal thoughts by suggesting they are simply less faithful or weaker than others is neither biblical nor helpful. Instead, Christians are called to bear one another’s burdens (Galatians 6:2) and to extend the love and mercy of Christ to those in despair.

The Bible always portrays suicide as grievous and wrong

When Scripture records instances of suicide, they are always presented in a negative light, as the tragic result of sin and despair.

Saul, Israel’s first king, fell on his sword after being wounded in battle and abandoned by God because of his disobedience (1 Samuel 31:4). Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus, was overcome with guilt and hanged himself (Matthew 27:5).

Neither example is portrayed positively. Suicide in the Bible is a warning, not an example to follow.

Jesus died for ALL of our sins

While suicide is a serious sin, the Bible never teaches that it is unforgivable or that a Christian who dies by suicide will automatically go to hell.

Scripture teaches that salvation is by grace through faith, not by works (Ephesians 2:8–9). Our standing before God depends on Christ’s finished work, not on the way our earthly life ends. It also reminds us that nothing can separate us from God’s love (Romans 8:38–39). Not even the tragedy of suicide can undo the salvation God gives to His children.

Yes, suicide is grievous and brings deep pain to others, but the blood of Christ covers all sin—including this one—for those who are truly born again (1 John 1:7). Those who have lost loved ones to suicide should take comfort in the mercy and justice of God.

Those struggling with suicidal thoughts should get help

The truth that God forgives does not give us license to sin. Paul warns in Romans 6:1-2: “Are we to continue in sin that grace may abound? By no means! How can we who died to sin still live in it?” Christians should never plan on sinning, including suicide.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, ask for help. Talk to a pastor, a Christian friend, or a counselor. Our problems often feel overwhelming, but when shared with others, they can be seen in a clearer light. Seeking help is not weakness—it is wisdom.

Comforts from Scripture

For those grieving the loss of someone to suicide, or for those battling despair themselves, the Bible offers hope:

God is near to the brokenhearted (Psalm 34:18).

Jesus invites the weary to come to Him for rest (Matthew 11:28–29).

God promises never to leave or forsake His children (Hebrews 13:5).

Christ came to give life, and life abundantly (John 10:10).

God invites His people to cast all their anxieties on Him because He cares for them (1 Peter 5:7).

Even in the valley of the shadow of death, He is with His people (Psalm 23:4).

God will one day wipe away every tear from our eyes (Revelation 21:4).

In the darkest moments, these promises will shine the brightest.