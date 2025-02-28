Home Opinion What is Hell like? Eternal torment or something else?

The George Janko Show recently discussed the topic of Hell.

The main issue Janko struggles to accept is that people who reject the Gospel of Jesus Christ will suffer for all eternity in Hell. He advocates for the annihilationist view of Hell.

George Janko, who happens to be a relatively new Christian, put forth the topic of Hell to get the perspective of his guests. He starts by saying, “I think that Hell is eternal the place of Hell is eternal, but I read Scriptures like ‘do not be afraid of the man who could destroy the body but could destroy the body and the soul in hell’… if you choose to live away from God, you do not have life. Also, Jesus says eternal life is with me, so how can I have eternal life away from him.”

Let’s examine specific Scriptures to understand what they reveal about the nature of Hell and the theological arguments regarding eternal separation from God.

The Scriptural basis for the eternity of Hell

Jesus himself believed and taught that Hell is eternal damnation, not annihilation.

Matthew 25:41, 46 : “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels … And these will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.”

: “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels … And these will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.” Mark 9:47-49: “And if your eye causes you to sin, tear it out. It is better for you to enter the kingdom of God with one eye than with two eyes to be thrown into Hell, ‘where their worm does not die and the fire is not quenched.’ For everyone will be salted with fire.”

In Matthew 25:46, the Greek word for “eternal” is aiōnios, which translates to “without end; forever, perpetual.” This term describes both Heaven and Hell. According to Word Pictures in the New Testament, aiōnios captures the essence of eternity in Greek. To further clarify Jesus’ message, Dr. Parsenios argues for maintaining contextual consistency. He asks, “Are we to believe that ‘eternal’ means everlasting in the context of life, but something entirely different when it comes to punishment? And all this without any indication in the text that the meaning shifts? I can’t take that possibility seriously.”

Furthermore, the Greek term kolasis is rendered as “punishment” or “torment” that captures intense suffering. An annihilationist argues that the Greek implies a form of corrective punishment that ultimately results in complete destruction or annihilation of the body and soul. But that’s not what Jesus describes Hell to be. Jesus said the wicked will be cast into Hell “where their worm does not die and the fire is not quenched” (Mark 9:48).

Paul gives a chilling description of Hell in 2 Thessalonians 1:8-9, “in flaming fire, inflicting vengeance on those who do not know God and on those who do not obey the gospel of our Lord Jesus. They will suffer the punishment of eternal destruction, away from the presence of the Lord and from the glory of his might.”

Also, Janko misinterprets Matthew 10:28, which states, “fear him who can destroy both soul and body in Hell.” The Greek word for “destroy” is apollumi, “the state of ruin; to suffer loss; to perish; to be lost.” It has to do with the loss of well-being, not the loss of being. What Jesus is describing here about Hell is that those who go there are eternally useless. Their intended purposes are completely destroyed. The word apōleias comes from the same root word apollumi used of Satan, “the son of destruction” (John 17:12). Yet, clearly, we know that when Satan is cast into the lake of fire, he and all of his demons are not annihilated, but they will be “tormented day and night forever and ever” (Revelation 20:10).

We find other descriptions of Hell in the New Testament that describe its eternal nature and torment.

A place of consciousness (Luke 16:23, 24).

A place of torment and memory (Luke 16:23-28).

A place of darkness (Matthew 8:12).

A place of unquenchable fire (Mk. 9:43).

A place of eternal separation (Luke 13:28).

A place of no release (Matthew 25:46, Hebrews 6:2).

Thus, there is no biblical basis suggesting that Heaven represents eternal life, while Hell signifies temporary “torture” that ultimately leads to the annihilation of all who are confined there.

Theological argument for the existence and eternality of Hell

Let’s now explore the reality and originality of hell’s purpose to understand why hell exists in the first place.

By looking closely at Scripture, we see that hell was not meant for people but for Satan and his demons, as stated in Matthew 25:41.

When God created Adam and Eve, His plan was for humanity to enjoy eternal fellowship with Him, but sin disrupted this relationship.

In His justice, God rightly condemns sinners to Hell. Yet, in His mercy, He offers everyone the gift of salvation. Paul states that God wants all people to be saved and to know the truth (1 Timothy 2:4). Peter adds that God does not wish for anyone to perish but wants everyone to reach repentance (2 Peter 3:9). Therefore, those who accept this free gift receive everlasting life (John 1:12; 3:16-18, 36).

However, on the other hand, God’s holiness demands consequences for those who choose to reject Him. Those in Hell are those who have chosen not to repent and recognize their need for salvation. The story of the rich man in Luke 16:19-31 illustrates this point. The rich man is fully aware of his eternal suffering, showing the consequences of his sin: eternal separation from God. Abraham doesn’t tell the rich man not to worry, as he will soon be annihilated and will no longer experience torment in Hell.

Moreover, annihilating the wicked would not be true justice, as Dr. Norman Geisler points out; it would contradict God’s nature by destroying His image in His creation.

We need to remember that our beliefs shouldn’t just be based on how we feel emotionally. Although hell is a difficult topic, its reality reflects God’s holiness and wrath, while also conveying the narrative of redemption available to anyone willing to believe.