What US strikes on Iran nuclear sites may mean: From an ex-Muslim, Iranian

As news broke of the United States’ targeted strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, panic and speculation swirled, with some fearing the dawn of World War III or the fulfillment of apocalyptic prophecies like Ezekiel 38 were imminent. Yet, as Christians, we are called to respond not with fear but with faith, prayer, and a heart for the oppressed.



The strikes, aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear ambitions, were not an act of aggression against the Iranian people but a strategic move to neutralize a threat posed by the mullahs’ regime. Unlike Iraq or Afghanistan, Iran is not a nation rife with anti-American sentiments. The Persian people, with a rich 2,500-year history, are distinct from their Arab neighbors and have a cultural heritage that predates the hostile takeover of Islam in the 7th century. Many Iranians, including my own daughter, dream of a free Iran where they can visit their homeland without fear. This longing echoes the cry of Psalm 146:7, where God “upholds the cause of the oppressed and gives food to the hungry. The Lord sets prisoners free.”

God is in control, orchestrating history for His glory.

This past weekend's U.S. military action, executed with precision and reportedly without loss of life, offers a moment to reflect on God’s sovereignty, the plight of the Iranian people, and our responsibility to intercede for them.

In a recent emergency broadcast of our Living Fearless devotional, my husband and I discussed these strikes, their implications, and the hope we hold for Iran’s future. While the world fixates on geopolitics, we see a spiritual battle unfolding — one where the Iranian people, long suppressed by a tyrannical regime, yearn for freedom. As Psalm 33:10-11 reminds us, “The Lord foils the plans of the nations; he thwarts the purposes of the peoples. But the plans of the Lord stand firm forever, the purposes of his heart through all generations.”

My greatest concern is not escalation but the possibility that these strikes might lead to a negotiated peace that leaves the mullahs in power, condemning the Iranian people to further oppression. The regime’s chokehold has stifled a vibrant, educated society — Tehran is a thriving city, not a patchwork of tunnels or shanties, with a median age of 34 and a highly literate population. Yet, poverty and despair persist under the mullahs’ rule, fueling a desire for change. This is not a people clamoring for war but one seeking liberation.

Scripture offers insight into Iran’s prophetic role. While some point to Ezekiel 38, the preconditions for that conflict are not yet present. Instead, Jeremiah 49:34-39 speaks of God “breaking the bow of Elam” (ancient Persia) and scattering its people yet also promising restoration: “In the latter days I will restore the fortunes of Elam, declares the Lord.”

Could this be a moment of divine judgment on Iran’s leadership, paving the way for a new chapter for its people?

As Christians, we must pray fervently for this outcome. The underground church in Iran, estimated at one to two million believers, is one of the fastest-growing in the world. These brave disciples meet in secret, baptizing in bathtubs and sharing the Gospel two by two, risking their lives daily. Their courage reminds us of Acts 4:31: “After they prayed, the place where they were meeting was shaken. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and spoke the word of God boldly.” We must lift them up, asking God to protect them and amplify their witness.

We also pray for our leaders — President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and their teams — who have shown restraint and precision in this operation. The absence of reported casualties speaks to their intent to target the regime’s capabilities, not its people.

Yet, the Church faces a domestic challenge: division over Israel’s role in God’s plan. Some, swayed by replacement theology, deny the biblical significance of modern Israel. This debate threatens to fracture the body of Christ, fulfilling Zechariah 12:3’s warning that Jerusalem will become a “heavy stone” for the nations. We must stand firm, reading the whole Bible — Genesis to Revelation — and affirming God’s unbreakable covenant with His people.

As we navigate these turbulent times, let us heed Philippians 4:6-7: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” We are citizens of Heaven, trusting in the Lion of Judah who reigns forever. Our hope is not in military might but in the King who raises and brings down kings (Daniel 2:21).

Tonight, pray for the Iranian people that they may know freedom and the saving grace of Jesus Christ. Pray for revival to sweep their land, for our military’s safety, and for wisdom for our leaders. Above all, pray that God’s will be done, knowing that our redemption draws near (Luke 21:28). In the mighty name of Jesus, we stand confident, vigilant, and unafraid.